'Disappointed' Jamie Foxx Snaps at Guest Who Threw Bottle at GloRilla During Halloween Party: Watch
Oct. 27 2025, Published 9:19 a.m. ET
Jamie Foxx wasn’t having it when someone in the crowd threw a glass bottle at GloRilla during a Halloween festival over the weekend.
The rapper, 26, was performing at Skvlk Fest — a spooky music bash organized by Foxx’s daughter Anelise Foxx — when the unexpected moment stopped her set.
Jamie immediately rushed to defend her from the stage and demanded answers.
“Who did it? Why would you do some s--- like that?” he yelled at the audience, clearly furious, per an X clip. “Why would you throw something at the stage, man? This is for free. Hey, y'all she don't deserve this! S--- bro, that's that's f----- up, bro. No, I'm so disappointed.”
He didn’t stop there, calling out the disrespect as the crowd looked on.
“And I love y'all! But hate whoever the f--- that was? That ain't cool, bro. You throw some s--- at my house? That ain't cool," the comedian ranted.
GloRilla, who kept her composure through the chaos, eventually powered through and finished her performance like a pro.
After the festival wrapped up, Jamie jumped online to show love to Anelise and hype up the event's success. He shared clips of the rollercoaster rides, performances, merch and more, along with a heartfelt message about his daughter’s dream coming true.
"This is just a little taste of what was going on behind the scenes … my daughter, @anelisefoxx, has always wanted to throw the biggest party in the world," he wrote. “When she was a little kid, that was her dream and aspiration … it is now coming true. The first annual @skvlkfest was amazing!!”
The celebration also marks a powerful moment for the Hollywood star, who suffered a life-threatening medical emergency back in 2023 after a brain bleed led to a stroke.
In his Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., he recalled how his sister, Deidra, rushed him to the hospital at the first sign that something was wrong.
“When you dream about what you want to be in life, you don't dream tragedy,” he explained. “But when something does go wrong, you need a sister.”
At the time, doctors warned his recovery could be long and brutal. They told his sister that while he might bounce back, it would be “the worst year of his life.”
During a heartfelt speech at the 2025 BET Awards, Jamie reflected on how close he came to dying.
“I gotta be honest — when I saw the 'in memoriam' [segment], I was like man, that could have been me,” he shared. “But I don’t know why I went through what I went through, but I know my second chance — I’m not going to turn down.”
He added, “Whatever reason you put this on me, I promise I'mma do right. I'mma do right in front of y’all, because I know a lot of times, when we get on, we forget where we come from.”