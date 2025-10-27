'Disappointed' Jamie Foxx Snaps at Guest Who Threw Bottle at GloRilla During Halloween Party: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Foxx wasn’t having it when someone in the crowd threw a glass bottle at GloRilla during a Halloween festival over the weekend. The rapper, 26, was performing at Skvlk Fest — a spooky music bash organized by Foxx’s daughter Anelise Foxx — when the unexpected moment stopped her set.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie immediately rushed to defend her from the stage and demanded answers. “Who did it? Why would you do some s--- like that?” he yelled at the audience, clearly furious, per an X clip. “Why would you throw something at the stage, man? This is for free. Hey, y'all she don't deserve this! S--- bro, that's that's f----- up, bro. No, I'm so disappointed.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA; @glorillapimp/Instagram Jamie Foxx protected GloRilla at his daughter’s Halloween festival.

Article continues below advertisement

He didn’t stop there, calling out the disrespect as the crowd looked on. “And I love y'all! But hate whoever the f--- that was? That ain't cool, bro. You throw some s--- at my house? That ain't cool," the comedian ranted.

Article continues below advertisement

GloRilla, who kept her composure through the chaos, eventually powered through and finished her performance like a pro. After the festival wrapped up, Jamie jumped online to show love to Anelise and hype up the event's success. He shared clips of the rollercoaster rides, performances, merch and more, along with a heartfelt message about his daughter’s dream coming true.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram Someone threw a glass bottle at the rapper while GloRilla was performing.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is just a little taste of what was going on behind the scenes … my daughter, @anelisefoxx, has always wanted to throw the biggest party in the world," he wrote. “When she was a little kid, that was her dream and aspiration … it is now coming true. The first annual @skvlkfest was amazing!!”

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Foxx goes off after someone threw a bottle at GloRilla at Halloween Party



(🎥: b.lytrece/TikTok)pic.twitter.com/AfFn28ZCMX — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 26, 2025 Source: @ArtOfDialogue_/X

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The celebration also marks a powerful moment for the Hollywood star, who suffered a life-threatening medical emergency back in 2023 after a brain bleed led to a stroke. In his Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., he recalled how his sister, Deidra, rushed him to the hospital at the first sign that something was wrong.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram Jamie Foxx later praised his daughter Anelise for putting together the festival.

Article continues below advertisement

“When you dream about what you want to be in life, you don't dream tragedy,” he explained. “But when something does go wrong, you need a sister.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, doctors warned his recovery could be long and brutal. They told his sister that while he might bounce back, it would be “the worst year of his life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jamie Foxx yelled at the crowd in a new clip.