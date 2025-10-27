or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jamie Foxx
OK LogoNEWS

'Disappointed' Jamie Foxx Snaps at Guest Who Threw Bottle at GloRilla During Halloween Party: Watch

jamie foxx fumed over bottle incident
Source: MEGA;@glorillapimp/Instagram

Jamie Foxx snapped at a guest who threw a glass bottle at GloRilla during his daughter’s Halloween party.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Published 9:19 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Foxx wasn’t having it when someone in the crowd threw a glass bottle at GloRilla during a Halloween festival over the weekend.

The rapper, 26, was performing at Skvlk Fest — a spooky music bash organized by Foxx’s daughter Anelise Foxx — when the unexpected moment stopped her set.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie immediately rushed to defend her from the stage and demanded answers.

“Who did it? Why would you do some s--- like that?” he yelled at the audience, clearly furious, per an X clip. “Why would you throw something at the stage, man? This is for free. Hey, y'all she don't deserve this! S--- bro, that's that's f----- up, bro. No, I'm so disappointed.”

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Jamie Foxx protected GloRilla at his daughter’s Halloween festival.
Source: MEGA; @glorillapimp/Instagram

Jamie Foxx protected GloRilla at his daughter’s Halloween festival.

Article continues below advertisement

He didn’t stop there, calling out the disrespect as the crowd looked on.

“And I love y'all! But hate whoever the f--- that was? That ain't cool, bro. You throw some s--- at my house? That ain't cool," the comedian ranted.

Article continues below advertisement

GloRilla, who kept her composure through the chaos, eventually powered through and finished her performance like a pro.

After the festival wrapped up, Jamie jumped online to show love to Anelise and hype up the event's success. He shared clips of the rollercoaster rides, performances, merch and more, along with a heartfelt message about his daughter’s dream coming true.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Someone threw a glass bottle at the rapper while GloRilla was performing.
Source: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram

Someone threw a glass bottle at the rapper while GloRilla was performing.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is just a little taste of what was going on behind the scenes … my daughter, @anelisefoxx, has always wanted to throw the biggest party in the world," he wrote. “When she was a little kid, that was her dream and aspiration … it is now coming true. The first annual @skvlkfest was amazing!!”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ArtOfDialogue_/X
MORE ON:
Jamie Foxx

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The celebration also marks a powerful moment for the Hollywood star, who suffered a life-threatening medical emergency back in 2023 after a brain bleed led to a stroke.

In his Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., he recalled how his sister, Deidra, rushed him to the hospital at the first sign that something was wrong.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jamie Foxx later praised his daughter Anelise for putting together the festival.
Source: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram

Jamie Foxx later praised his daughter Anelise for putting together the festival.

Article continues below advertisement

“When you dream about what you want to be in life, you don't dream tragedy,” he explained. “But when something does go wrong, you need a sister.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

At the time, doctors warned his recovery could be long and brutal. They told his sister that while he might bounce back, it would be “the worst year of his life.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jamie Foxx yelled at the crowd in a new clip.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Foxx yelled at the crowd in a new clip.

During a heartfelt speech at the 2025 BET Awards, Jamie reflected on how close he came to dying.

“I gotta be honest — when I saw the 'in memoriam' [segment], I was like man, that could have been me,” he shared. “But I don’t know why I went through what I went through, but I know my second chance — I’m not going to turn down.”

He added, “Whatever reason you put this on me, I promise I'mma do right. I'mma do right in front of y’all, because I know a lot of times, when we get on, we forget where we come from.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.