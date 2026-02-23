NEWS Jamie Foxx Slams John Davidson for Shouting N-Word at BAFTAs as Michael B. Jordan Presented: 'Out of All Words, Tourette's Makes You Say That?' Source: MEGA Jamie Foxx weighed in after John Davidson shouted the N-word as Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented at the BAFTAs. Rebecca Friedman Feb. 23 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Jamie Foxx didn't find John Davidson's Tourette Syndrome as an excusable reason to shout the N-word during the 2026 BAFTAs. Foxx shared his stance on the situation via Instagram after BAFTA Awards host Alan Cumming acknowledged Davidson's neurological disorder in reaction to the Tourette syndrome activist blurting out the slur as Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented on stage. According to the National Institute of Health, Tourette's may cause "sudden unwanted and uncontrolled rapid and repeated movements or vocal sounds called tics."

Source: MEGA Jamie Foxx called John Davidson's outburst 'unacceptable.'

After the incident made headlines and went viral online, Foxx joined the social media conversation to reveal his opinion that Davidson's remark was inexcusable regardless of whether he has Tourette's. "Out of all the words you could have said, Tourette's makes you say that?" the Django Unchained actor questioned. In another comment, Foxx declared, "Nah, he meant that s---." Uploading a third message, the Back in Action star called Davidson's behavior "unacceptable."

Source: MEGA John Davidson (L) is pictured alongside nurse Dottie Achenbach, 'I Swear' star Robert Aramayo and Murray Gladstone.

Davidson was in attendance at the Sunday, February 22, awards show as the inspiration for the BAFTA-winning biopic I Swear — a film based on the Scotland native being "diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome at a young age" and "alienated him from his peers" before becoming an advocate for those struggling with the condition, per IMBD. Davidson reportedly excused himself from the event after the outburst occurred.

BAFTAs Host Alan Cumming Apologized to Those 'Offended'

Source: MEGA Alan Cumming's apology for the incident was met with criticism.

In response to Davidson shouting the slur, Cumming thanked the star-studded crowd for their "understanding." "Tourette Syndrome is a disability and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight," the BAFTAs host expressed. Several others criticized both Cumming and Davidson following the ordeal — including Hannah Beachler, a production designer for Sinners, which both Jordan and Lindo star in.

'Of Course We Were Offended'

Source: MEGA Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting when the slur was shouted.