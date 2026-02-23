Jamie Foxx Slams John Davidson for Shouting N-Word at BAFTAs as Michael B. Jordan Presented: 'Out of All Words, Tourette's Makes You Say That?'
Feb. 23 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Jamie Foxx didn't find John Davidson's Tourette Syndrome as an excusable reason to shout the N-word during the 2026 BAFTAs.
Foxx shared his stance on the situation via Instagram after BAFTA Awards host Alan Cumming acknowledged Davidson's neurological disorder in reaction to the Tourette syndrome activist blurting out the slur as Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented on stage.
According to the National Institute of Health, Tourette's may cause "sudden unwanted and uncontrolled rapid and repeated movements or vocal sounds called tics."
After the incident made headlines and went viral online, Foxx joined the social media conversation to reveal his opinion that Davidson's remark was inexcusable regardless of whether he has Tourette's.
"Out of all the words you could have said, Tourette's makes you say that?" the Django Unchained actor questioned.
In another comment, Foxx declared, "Nah, he meant that s---." Uploading a third message, the Back in Action star called Davidson's behavior "unacceptable."
Davidson was in attendance at the Sunday, February 22, awards show as the inspiration for the BAFTA-winning biopic I Swear — a film based on the Scotland native being "diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome at a young age" and "alienated him from his peers" before becoming an advocate for those struggling with the condition, per IMBD.
Davidson reportedly excused himself from the event after the outburst occurred.
- Matt Damon Admits He Recently Stopped Using The 'F Slur' At His Daughter's Request
- Will Smith 'Happy To' Continue Therapy After Feeling 'Deeply Triggered' By Chris Rock's Comment As 'King Richard' Star Struggles To Save His Reputation: Source
- Paula Deen Gets Into Awkward Disagreement With Her Sons Mid-Interview as She Claims N-Word Controversy Made Her 'Lose It All'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
BAFTAs Host Alan Cumming Apologized to Those 'Offended'
In response to Davidson shouting the slur, Cumming thanked the star-studded crowd for their "understanding."
"Tourette Syndrome is a disability and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight," the BAFTAs host expressed.
Several others criticized both Cumming and Davidson following the ordeal — including Hannah Beachler, a production designer for Sinners, which both Jordan and Lindo star in.
'Of Course We Were Offended'
"I keep trying to write about what happened at the BAFTAs, and I can’t find the words. The situation is almost impossible, but it happened three times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to dinner after the show. And a third time at a Black woman," wrote Beachler.
She continued, "I understand and deeply know why this is an impossible situation. I know we must handle this with grace and continue to push through. But what made the situation worse was the throw away apology of 'if you were offended' at the end of the show."
"Of course we were offended… but our frequency, our spiritual vibration is tuned to a higher level than what happened. I am not steal, this did not bounce off of me, but I exist above it. I can’t take away from who I am as an artist," Beachler concluded.