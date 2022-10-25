Pink Wows Fans By Showing Off Her Abs In Black Bikini — See The Sultry Snap!

The mother-of-two flaunted her rock-hard abs and defined legs as she continues to prepare for her tour. But when she has a second to relax, the "So What" songstress is using her vocal talents to advocate for women's rights.

In July, the blonde beauty released a music video for her song "Irrelevant." The single was inspired by the June Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. The performer stated in the track, "Girls just wanna have rights, So why do we have to fight?"

She later added, "The kids are not alright, None of us are right. I'm tired, but I won't sleep tonight."

It's clear that in the midst of juggling parenthood, touring and her social media activity, Pink has continued to advocate for what she believes in.