Pink Wows Fans By Showing Off Her Abs In Black Bikini — See The Sultry Snap!
Pink left fans in awe after she shared a thirst trap on Instagram on Sunday, October 23. The rockstar left little to the imagination while wearing a skimpy black bikini as she basked in the sun.
"Mexico makes me thirsty. #thirstrap," the singer wrote in the caption. While the recording artist flaunted her muscular physique, she made it a point to credit her fitness instructor, and she gave a shout-out to celebrity personal trainer Jeanette Jenkins.
The fitness professional commented, "Yaasssssss! Smokin Hoooooooot... Oh, wait! I just noticed you tagged me! You’re so awesome! That was so kind! So grateful to work with you for so many years! Thanks so much for giving our workouts a shout-out! Love you."
Followers couldn't get enough of the sun-filled moment. One wrote, "We love to seeing you live here in Mexico. Promise to be the best crowd," another added, "US Tour Please!!! I miss you." Though some were envisioning seeing Pink on stage, others were looking to put her on their vision board.
One person commented, "God, let me be this hot when I'm 40," while another said, "Those legs though! I hope I’m as fit as you when I’m your age!"
The mother-of-two flaunted her rock-hard abs and defined legs as she continues to prepare for her tour. But when she has a second to relax, the "So What" songstress is using her vocal talents to advocate for women's rights.
In July, the blonde beauty released a music video for her song "Irrelevant." The single was inspired by the June Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. The performer stated in the track, "Girls just wanna have rights, So why do we have to fight?"
She later added, "The kids are not alright, None of us are right. I'm tired, but I won't sleep tonight."
It's clear that in the midst of juggling parenthood, touring and her social media activity, Pink has continued to advocate for what she believes in.