Pop star Pink and her husband, former motocross star Carey Hart, apparently are a super gun-friendly family, allowing their kids to handle firearms.

Hart posted a series of photos to social media over the weekend showing off how 9-year-old daughter Willow and 3-year-old son Jameson are learning to become sharpshooters.

The Instagram slideshow displayed the kids confidently handling rifles in an open-air field, looking as if they both know exactly what they are doing. And according to their dad, they do: “Willz is getting seriously good with the rifle and handling of a firearm. And Jamo absolutely loves shooting! And the rate that he is processing the handling of them, he makes me proud.”

Hart’s post explained that he is interested in making sure his kids are equipped with sound knowledge regarding guns. “I’m a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a firearm,“ he wrote. “No better sound than the bullet of your kids’ gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards. Have a great weekend, everyone. #IfYouDontLikeItScrollOn #PokeTheBear.”

The latter hashtag refers to “poking the parent police bear,” which the couple have done numerous times over the past few years. In addition to letting their kids shoot guns, Hart has posted photos of Willow brandishing a knife to pop balloons, as well as other activities that have invited scrutiny and criticism.

The photos also sparked the expected discussion regarding parenting choices, as well as an equally expected discussion of liberal vs. conservative politics. Some fans called Hart to task, demanding that his post suggests he should support pro-Second Amendment President Donald Trump.

To that, Hart replied succinctly: “F**k off. No one is taking away the second amendment. Plenty of anti gun prez in the past. And here we are, with our fire arms.“

Pink and Hart met in 2001, after meeting at the Summer X Games, and tied the knot in Costa Rica in 2006. Two years after getting married, the couple split; they eventually worked out their issues and welcomed their children in 2011 and 2016.