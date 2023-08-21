Pioneering New Procedure Offers Hope to Patients With Fat Disorder Lipedema
Millions of women are affected by lipedema, a little known and under-diagnosed fat and connective tissue disorder — but a new treatment is here to help!
Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Jaime Schwartz has authored guidelines for the U.S. standard of care for lipedema, which is often misdiagnosed as morbid obesity.
"When lipedema progresses, the fat becomes more fibrotic, affecting the surrounding tissue and causing constant pain," Schwartz explained. "You may have thought people who suffer from lipedema were just significantly overweight or morbidly obese. There is much more to the story."
Continued the expert, "The truth is that having lipedema is not the same as being fat and cannot be eliminated through diet and exercise."
Schwartz opened Total Lipedema Care centers around the country to address a "critical gap" in diagnosis and treatment.
"What we are doing here at Total Lipedema Care is the most advanced treatment in the world," Schwartz proudly shared. "With our Manual Lipedema Extraction technique, we are able to remove the oversized nodules that are causing our patient’s pain. Patients say they feel relief even immediately after their procedure."
The groundbreaking procedure has attracted patients from all over the world, offering hope to those who have often "endured years of pain, isolation, and societal judgment."
According to Schwartz, 1 in 9 women will be diagnosed with lipedema, but even many medical professionals lack awareness about the condition.
"My goal is to empower both patients and medical professionals with the knowledge and tools to recognize, diagnose, and treat lipedema effectively," Schwartz said.
"Far too many women suffer in silence due to misdiagnoses and lack of understanding about Lipedema," he noted. "I am committed to shedding light on this condition, providing accurate diagnoses, and offering transformative treatments that restore both physical and emotional well-being."