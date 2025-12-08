Pippa Middleton Caught in Awkward Moment With News Reporter After Skipping Sister Kate's Christmas Concert

Article continues below advertisement

Pippa Middleton skipped sister Kate's annual Christmas carol concert to attend the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend. However, Pippa, 42, was spotted in a little snafu at the event as a sports reporter didn't seem to know who she was during a TV segment.

Source: MEGA Kate and Pippa Middleton are close with each other.

A clip of the awkward encounter made the rounds online, showing the journalist, named Ted Kravitz, walking around the party and interviewing fans about the race. He then saw Pippa hanging out with three others and went up to talk to them — but he didn't recognize the Duchess of Cambridge's sibling despite acknowledging other members of the group.

Pippa Middleton Attended the F1 Event With Her Husband James

Source: MEGA Pippa and her husband James attended the F1 Grand Prix over the weekend.

"Not acknowledging Pippa is frying me. Her sister is the next Queen of England," a fan penned on social media. "I knew I knew that woman from somewhere," someone joked, while another came to the defense of the reporter, adding: "He's paid to talk about F1, not recognize the siblings of the royal family." Pippa stopped by the championship game alongside her husband James Matthews, a former race car driver. Kate's annual Together at Christmas carol service happened across the world in London at Westminster Abbey on December 5.

Kate Middleton's Family Is Sticking by Her Side as She Battles Cancer

Source: MEGA 'Pippa is not only Kate’s younger sister, but she’s her best friend and loyal to the bone,' an insider said.

Pippa, who has been a regular attendee at the merry event for the last five years, missed the party for the first time in 2025. But the Duchess of Cambridge's brother, James, and their parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, all came by to support her charity bash. Kate has been suffering from a form of cancer since last spring and is currently in remission. However, she has the help of her loving family as she navigates these painful, trying times.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is currently in remission from cancer.