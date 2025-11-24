Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Face 'Difficult Dilemma' After Kate Middleton Invites Them to Her Christmas Concert Following Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals
Nov. 24 2025, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have a hard choice to make after Kate Middleton extended an invitation to them for her annual Christmas concert.
The daughters of the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly known as Prince Andrew) will have to decide if they wish to attend amid their father's recent scandals.
Kate, 43, may be making an attempt to heal the royal rift, but it is ultimately up Eugenie, 35, and Beatrice, 37, if they want to make an appearance, according to royal expert Neil Sean.
"Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received personal invitations for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ from Princess Catherine’s office," he told Fox News.
"This is Catherine’s project, and she has the final say — very similar to the way Prince William operates Earthshot," he added.
"Above all, yes, the royal family wants to be seen as united amid what has been a very difficult year," Sean explained.
He then noted how the invites put the Princesses of York "in a very difficult dilemma."
"If they don’t attend, it looks like they’re snubbing a prestigious invite. If they do attend, they know there could be a media circus with them at the center of attention," he stated.
Kate Middleton's Concert Is Held Every December
The Princess of Wales has hosted her "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey every year since 2021. It is truly a family affair where many members of the Firm step out to watch holiday carols and spread winter cheer at the event.
This year, the party will hear sleigh bells on December 5, with the theme being "love in all its forms, whether it's in families, relationships, or across communities."
Kate Winslet is set to attend as she was recently appointed the ambassador of the King's Foundation. Other famous faces who will be appearing include actors Hannah Waddingham and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
King Charles Evicted Andrew From Royal Lodge Last Month
As for the former Duke of York, 65, his friendship with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein has caused much scandal. His eldest brother, King Charles III, evicted him from his longtime Royal Lodge abode and yanked away his royal titles and honors.
Andrew is being forced to move to the family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and can no longer use his Prince or Duke monikers.
Kate was reportedly a central driving force behind the final removal of Randy Andy, as senior palace sources have claimed that she urged Charles, 77, to take away his titles.
"Kate played a crucial role in the decision," one insider exclusively told OK!. "She was very clear that Andrew's actions and the damage they caused were tarnishing the family. In her mind, the monarchy couldn't move forward while he was still holding on to privilege. She stayed calm throughout – composed but utterly determined. There's a real steel behind her warmth."