Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Face 'Difficult Dilemma' After Kate Middleton Invites Them to Her Christmas Concert Following Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals

Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have a hard choice to make after Kate Middleton extended an invitation to them for her annual Christmas concert. The daughters of the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly known as Prince Andrew) will have to decide if they wish to attend amid their father's recent scandals.

Source: MEGA Princess Eugenie and her sister have been invited to Kate Middleton's annual concert.

Kate, 43, may be making an attempt to heal the royal rift, but it is ultimately up Eugenie, 35, and Beatrice, 37, if they want to make an appearance, according to royal expert Neil Sean. "Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received personal invitations for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ from Princess Catherine’s office," he told Fox News. "This is Catherine’s project, and she has the final say — very similar to the way Prince William operates Earthshot," he added.

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugene will have to make the tough choice about attending the event.

"Above all, yes, the royal family wants to be seen as united amid what has been a very difficult year," Sean explained. He then noted how the invites put the Princesses of York "in a very difficult dilemma." "If they don’t attend, it looks like they’re snubbing a prestigious invite. If they do attend, they know there could be a media circus with them at the center of attention," he stated.

Kate Middleton's Concert Is Held Every December

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton has been hosting her holiday caroling concert every year since 2021.

The Princess of Wales has hosted her "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey every year since 2021. It is truly a family affair where many members of the Firm step out to watch holiday carols and spread winter cheer at the event. This year, the party will hear sleigh bells on December 5, with the theme being "love in all its forms, whether it's in families, relationships, or across communities." Kate Winslet is set to attend as she was recently appointed the ambassador of the King's Foundation. Other famous faces who will be appearing include actors Hannah Waddingham and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

King Charles Evicted Andrew From Royal Lodge Last Month

Source: MEGA The former Prince Andrew can no longer use his royal titles.