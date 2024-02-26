Kate Middleton's Family Is 'Doing Everything to Help Prince William' as the Princess of Wales Recovers From Surgery
Kate Middleton is currently taking a step back as she recovers from abdominal surgery, but as Prince William takes on more responsibilities during King Charles' cancer battle, the Middleton family is helping the Prince of Wales juggle family life and his royal role.
"The Middleton Family share an incredibly tight bond and they’re known to rally around each other when times are tough," royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told GB News. "In this instance, they’re no doubt doing everything they can to help Prince William take care of the children and ensure they remain happy and worry-free."
Initially, William was expected to take a leave of absence to prioritize the Princess of Wales and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but Charles' recent diagnosis required him to quickly lead the monarchy and his household simultaneously.
"It will have been unsettling knowing their mom is in hospital but there’s comfort in having family close at hand," Arbiter noted.
Kate's close ties with her siblings, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, as well as her relationship with Carole and Michael Middleton, are often praised by fans of the future queen.
"The only assumption is that the family is close, and ready to pitch, especially Catherine’s parents," the expert continued. "Pippa and James have families of their own."
OK! previously reported author Jennie Bond speculated that Carole is “very worried” about the brunette beauty, adding that the businesswoman is “clucking around like a mother hen.”
“I’m sure these old friends would know exactly how to keep Kate’s spirits up after such major surgery," Bond told an outlet.
"They have probably pampered her with fabulous gifts of luxurious spa products and hampers of delicious goodies to tempt her tastebuds," the commentator continued. "They know what she might like to watch on TV or to read, and may have been sending recommendations and encouraging her to rest and take the time out she needs."
As Kate recuperates, she is expected to lean on her inner circle.
“But sometimes, your oldest friends – who’ve been with you through thick and thin – are just the ticket," Bond continued. “Kate has maintained deep friendships with several of her schoolmates, who obviously knew her way before royalty came her way, so they’ll know just how to help."
“Kate has also forged strong friendships with many of William’s crowd, and they will all have been offering practical help – particularly with the children – as William juggles his work commitments with his priority of caring for his wife and family," she added.
Aside from Kate's loved ones sending her uplifting messages, rumors began to spread that her American sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, attempted to reconcile with her after years of feuding.
"This allegation is not true," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet. "Meghan Markle has not been in contact with the Princess of Wales. As the princess is currently in recovery, it would be a highly inappropriate time for Meghan to do any outreach."
"Catherine is currently dipping her toes back into her routine — navigating light communication, i.e. emails, approving scheduling and household duties. Having to navigate the hurricane that is Meghan Markle is not on her agenda," she added.
The Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales struggled to connect during the Suits star's brief stint as a royal.
"Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales will never be friends," Schofield said. "Prince Harry solidified that with the publication of his memoir, Spare, although Meghan Markle originally crossed the line with the … complaints disguised as being the bigger person via the Oprah Winfrey interview. Despite the betrayal, Harry will always have a place in Catherine’s heart because she … knew a very different Harry."
"There is no love lost with Meghan Markle," Schofield added.