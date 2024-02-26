Kate Middleton's Family Is 'Doing Everything to Help Prince William' as the Princess of Wales Recovers From Surgery

"The Middleton Family share an incredibly tight bond and they’re known to rally around each other when times are tough," royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told GB News. "In this instance, they’re no doubt doing everything they can to help Prince William take care of the children and ensure they remain happy and worry-free."

Initially, William was expected to take a leave of absence to prioritize the Princess of Wales and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but Charles' recent diagnosis required him to quickly lead the monarchy and his household simultaneously.

"It will have been unsettling knowing their mom is in hospital but there’s comfort in having family close at hand," Arbiter noted.