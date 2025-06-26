Poker Nights are Back — and they're More Stylish, Social, and Celebrity-Endorsed than Ever

Virtual & At-Home Poker Nights

Not every poker night happens under a chandelier in Beverly Hills. Sometimes, it’s sweatpants, a group chat, and someone dealing from their living room couch.

Over the past few years, poker has carved out a new lane as the ultimate stay-at-home event. Apps and browser games make it easy for people to gather from anywhere.

According to LegalUSPokerSites.com, a site that tracks the legal poker scene in the US, there’s been a surge in interest for virtual games with no high-stakes entry fees as they recreate the feel of a celebrity-style poker night.

For instance, Zoom poker parties had a real moment during lockdown, but the trend’s sticking for now. Friends from different cities still log in to catch up, play a few rounds, and sip cocktails like they’re at the same table.

Some level it up with theme nights like retro Vegas, black-and-white dress codes, or poker and pasta nights. These at-home poker parties give grown-up sleepover energy, with just the right amount of friendly competition.