Kate Middleton Misses Dress Code Memo as She Arrives at Museum in Risky Style Move: Photos
Kate Middleton has never abided by other people's fashion suggestions — and she's not stopping now!
The Princess of Wales was recently spotted being a style rule breaker, as she ignored a museum's dress code guidelines while attending the opening of V&A East Storehouse in East London earlier this week.
On Tuesday, June 10, Kate was seen arriving at the new unique museum in a vibrant blue blazer and pant set, accessorizing the look with black high heels despite the archival studio clearly recommending guests wear flat footwear on their website.
Kate Middleton Breaks Rules in High Heels
In photos obtained by OK!, the wife of Prince William was all smiles as she appeared to speak with the museum's higher-ups while wearing her long brunette hair down in loose curls.
At V&A Storehouse, visitors are able to request a closer look at any item being stored at the massive facility — though the experience requires one to walk on grounds not made for any sort of heel.
"We recommend wearing practical clothing and flat shoes... The metal grid flooring is not suitable for stilettos or kitten heels," the establishment advises on its home page.
V&A East Storehouse Director Calls Kate Middleton a 'Pro'
After Kate's outing, a news outlet spoke to V&A East Storehouse Director Tristram Hunt about the princess' footwear choice.
"She is a pro! She dealt with that!" Hunt declared, seeming in the least bit bothered by Kate wearing high heels.
"It went really well. She was really focused on the objects — it is impressive," Hunt praised of Kate, who has always been interested in the subject matter as a 2005 graduate from the University of St Andrews with a degree in art history.
- Kate Middleton Used Her Christmas Outfit to Send Out a 'Message of Togetherness, Love and Harmony' Despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Absence
- Kate Middleton Strategically Avoids 'Direct Attacks' on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Royal Gatherings
- Kate Middleton Steals the Show in Red Designer Dress & Matching Hat at Day 4 of Royal Ascot: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The facility's director continued: "She had a super energy. She was very energetic and focused. We last saw her about two years ago. She retains this great passion and interest in creativity and making and design. It was wonderful to be able to host her."
During her appearance at the storehouse, Kate is said to have requested five objects — including a musical instrument, a few William Morris fabric samples and "items relating to nature," according to the museum.
The large building gives visitors access to 250,000 objects, 350,000 books and 1,000 special archives and was open to the public at the time of Kate's visit.
Kate Middleton Always Unbothered by Fashion Suggestions
This isn't the first time Kate has opted to test her ankle strength with a seemingly dangerous fashion choice.
In 2018, Kate was seven months pregnant with her and William's youngest child, son Prince Louis, 7, when she got her black heel stuck in a drain at an addiction treatment center.
The princess has been married to future king Prince William since 2011. The couple also shares their eldest son, Prince George, 11, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 10.