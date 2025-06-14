Kate Middleton Misses Dress Code Memo as She Arrives at Museum in Risky Style Move: Photos

Kate Middleton has never abided by other people's fashion suggestions — and she's not stopping now!

The Princess of Wales was recently spotted being a style rule breaker, as she ignored a museum's dress code guidelines while attending the opening of V&A East Storehouse in East London earlier this week.

On Tuesday, June 10, Kate was seen arriving at the new unique museum in a vibrant blue blazer and pant set, accessorizing the look with black high heels despite the archival studio clearly recommending guests wear flat footwear on their website.