5 Police Officers 'Banned' From Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kensington Palace Home Following Alleged 'Misogynistic' Comments

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Five police officers are reportedly barred from working at the royal family's residences after complaints of improper behavior were made at Kensington Palace. The palace is Kate Middleton and Prince William's London home, with several cops allegedly making "inappropriate" comments between August 2023 and September 2024.

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The Comments Were Reportedly 'Inappropriate'

Source: MEGA Several Royalty and Specialist Protection officers were barred from working at Kensington Palace after allegations of 'inappropriate' comments.

The Metropolitan Police investigated five Royalty and Specialist Protection officers following the accusations, according to The Sun. “Comments from the officers were perceived as misogynistic, though the allegations were tame and none were sexual in nature," a source told the publication on May 30.

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The 5 Officers Are Not Welcomed Back at Kensington Palace

Source: MEGA The Prince and Princess of Wales also maintain houses in Norfolk and Windsor.

One officer allegedly made a statement saying that Kensington Palace was “full of little Hitlers." Another cop reportedly requested to be Facebook friends with a female palace staffer, who first complained about the behavior in October 2024. Following an internal investigation, the officers' conduct was determined to not have reached the line of misconduct. However, senior royal household staff prohibited them from working at any palaces in the future by taking away their passes. “A decision was taken that the officers were not wanted back again," another insider told The Sun.

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Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Made Aware of the Situation

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William did not directly 'ban' the officers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are "said to have had no direct involvement in banning them but were informed," The Sun reported. A Met Police rep told People on Tuesday, June 2, the "reported behavior falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly those in frontline protective roles." "As a result of our internal investigation into this matter, the officers received reflective practice to consider their actions and identify learning for the future," the spokesperson stated. "It remains a priority for the Met to ensure all officers and staff uphold the highest standards of professionalism, so we can continue to build trust and confidence with those we serve.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales Maintain Several Royal Homes

Source: MEGA The Cambridges moved to Forest Lodge last year.