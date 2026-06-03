or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

5 Police Officers 'Banned' From Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kensington Palace Home Following Alleged 'Misogynistic' Comments

image of prince William and Kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Kensington Palace is Kate Middleton and Prince William's London residence.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 3 2026, Updated 2:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Five police officers are reportedly barred from working at the royal family's residences after complaints of improper behavior were made at Kensington Palace.

The palace is Kate Middleton and Prince William's London home, with several cops allegedly making "inappropriate" comments between August 2023 and September 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

The Comments Were Reportedly 'Inappropriate'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of prince William and Kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Several Royalty and Specialist Protection officers were barred from working at Kensington Palace after allegations of 'inappropriate' comments.

The Metropolitan Police investigated five Royalty and Specialist Protection officers following the accusations, according to The Sun.

“Comments from the officers were perceived as misogynistic, though the allegations were tame and none were sexual in nature," a source told the publication on May 30.

Article continues below advertisement

The 5 Officers Are Not Welcomed Back at Kensington Palace

image of prince William and Kate middleton
Source: MEGA

The Prince and Princess of Wales also maintain houses in Norfolk and Windsor.

One officer allegedly made a statement saying that Kensington Palace was “full of little Hitlers." Another cop reportedly requested to be Facebook friends with a female palace staffer, who first complained about the behavior in October 2024.

Following an internal investigation, the officers' conduct was determined to not have reached the line of misconduct.

However, senior royal household staff prohibited them from working at any palaces in the future by taking away their passes. “A decision was taken that the officers were not wanted back again," another insider told The Sun.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton and Prince William Were Made Aware of the Situation

image of prince William and Kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William did not directly 'ban' the officers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are "said to have had no direct involvement in banning them but were informed," The Sun reported.

A Met Police rep told People on Tuesday, June 2, the "reported behavior falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly those in frontline protective roles."

"As a result of our internal investigation into this matter, the officers received reflective practice to consider their actions and identify learning for the future," the spokesperson stated. "It remains a priority for the Met to ensure all officers and staff uphold the highest standards of professionalism, so we can continue to build trust and confidence with those we serve.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales Maintain Several Royal Homes

image of prince William and Kate middleton
Source: MEGA

The Cambridges moved to Forest Lodge last year.

This latest development follows allegations of other officers falling asleep while on duty at Windsor Castle. 23 cops were served misconduct notices, while 21 others were placed on restricted duties and two were removed from the palace's employment.

Kate, 44, and William, 43, relocated to Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in October 2013 and they currently maintain a residence there.

The couple also possess Amner Hall, their $40 million abode nestled on The Firm's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend much of their time at their "forever home" — Forest Lodge in Windsor. They also previously lived at the nearby Adelaide Cottage, and moved out in 2025.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.