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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Attitude Toward Palace Staff' Bothered Kate Middleton, Royal Author Claims

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Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was reportedly annoyed over sister-in-law Meghan Markle's behavior.

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May 27 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's behavior toward palace employees reportedly irked Kate Middleton.

The claims came about in Russell Myers' biography William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story.

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Prince William and Prince Harry Were Known as the 'Heir and the Spare'

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image of prince harry and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William had their 'fundamental differences.'

Myers explained in his book how the Princess of Wales, 44, "believed [Prince] William and Harry’s fundamental differences as the 'heir and the spare' had created the inevitability of Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player."

"At first she had thought William and Harry’s squabbles were rooted in immaturity or stubbornness, on both sides, but Harry and Meghan’s attitude toward palace staff, who she and William cared about, set the couples on an entirely different course," he continued.

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Meghan Markle Was Accused of Bullying Palace Staff in 2021

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Source: MEGA

The foursome reunited at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as senior members of The Firm in January 2020 and moved to Montecito, Calif.

In 2021, some staff members accused the Suits star, 44, of bullying them, with Buckingham Palace subsequently launching an investigation into the claim.

Meghan's lawyer denied the allegations at the time, saying it was "a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."

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The 'Fab Four' Were Last Seen Together at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral in September 2022

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

The Fab Four's relationship soured over the years.

Myers further discussed the fractured relationship between Kate, William, 43, Harry, 41, and Meghan in his biography.

The "Fab Four" were last seen in public together back in September 2022 when they awkwardly reunited for Queen Elizabeth's funeral in the U.K.

The Wales and the Sussexes famously did a walkabout together at the time while greeting mourners outside Windsor Castle. However, the foursome kept their distance from each other despite the reunion.

"As an 'outsider,' Catherine had witnessed the deterioration of William and Harry's relationship. She had seen Harry and Meghan become ever more bitter at having to follow the rules of a hierarchical and hereditary monarchy, until they felt as if they could follow them no longer," he penned.

Kate Middleton Had No 'Interest' in Trying to Convince Prince Harry to Stay in the Royal Family

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left The Firm in 2020.

"Sources suggest she had less interest than her husband in trying to persuade Harry to stay in his current role," Myers went on.

However, “William was intensely saddened at his brother’s decision to quit.”

The Prince of Wales and the Invictus Games founder "had been drifting apart for years, but now he knew deep down that there would be no turning back," the author explained. "Fond memories of their childhood, from helping each other through the tragedy of their mother’s death, to growing up in the public eye, were now tarnished by the division at the heart of the family."

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