Article continues below advertisement
Ex-Prince Andrew's Protection Officers Reportedly Guarded the Door at Jeffrey Epstein's 2010 Dinner Party

split photo of andrew mountbatten-windsor and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

Police officers assigned to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were directed to provide security for an event at Jeffrey Epstein's New York home.

Feb. 23 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly had his security detail guard Jeffrey Epstein's New York residence during a dinner party in 2010.

The Sunday Times referenced emails unearthed in the Epstein files that revealed two protection officers from London's Metropolitan Police force stayed with Andrew at the late pedophile's Manhattan home.

An email sent the night before the event with the subject line "Security for party" showed that a former staff member of Epstein's informed him that the officers were given "instructions on the door."

Article continues below advertisement

Police Are Urging Ex-Prince Andrew's Former Protection Officers to Provide Information

image of Police are urging former protection officers who worked for the the ex-prince to come forward if they have any 'relevant information.'
Source: mega

Police are urging former protection officers who worked for the the ex-prince to provide any 'relevant information.'

The reports come after U.K. police said on Friday, February 20 — one day after Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office — that they are seeking information from former protection officers who worked for the disgraced father-of-two.

"They have been asked to consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard during that period of service may be relevant to our ongoing reviews and to share any information that could assist us," a police statement read. "We continue to urge anyone with new or relevant information to come forward. All allegations will be taken seriously and, as with any matter, any information received will be assessed and investigated where appropriate."

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested?

image of The former Duke of York is facing allegations that he shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy.
Source: mega

The former Duke of York is facing allegations that he shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy.

Andrew is facing allegations that he shared confidential and sensitive information with Epstein while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K., which came to light following the latest release of the Epstein files last month.

The former Duke of York was unpaid during his time as a trade envoy from 2001 until 2011, but taxpayers covered the cost of his frequent international travel.

Andrew's arrest comes after he was stripped of all his royal titles in October 2025 due to his connection to Epstein — specifically, accusations that he had sexual relations with a minor on multiple occasions.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Was Stripped of All His Royal Titles Last Year

image of The ex-prince was stripped of all his royal titles last year.
Source: mega

The ex-prince was stripped of all his royal titles last year.

King Charles made the move following the release of outspoken Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir. In the book, Nobody's Girl, she claimed Andrew acted as if he "believed having s-- with me was his birthright."

Giuffre, who died by suicide last year, said she was introduced to Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001 while staying at the home of Epstein's notorious co-conspirator near Hyde Park in London.

The defamed royal has repeatedly denied her accusations, though he settled a civil claim with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum reported to be around $15 million in 2022.

image of More incriminating photos of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were released by the Justice Department last month.
Source: Department of Justice

More incriminating photos of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were released by the Justice Department last month.

More recently, photos included among the documents released by the U.S. Justice Department showed Andrew kneeling on all fours over a fully clothed woman.

According to a BBC report, it's also being claimed that Andrew charged British taxpayers for massages he received while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy.

