'Power Couple' Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Are Not 'Competitive' With Each Other

Billy Crudup, 56, and Naomi Watts, 55, know the secret to balancing work and married life.

“We were talking about it this morning, what a power couple we were,” Crudup shared with a news outlet during the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. “It’s incredibly gratifying to be by her side."

Crudup said that they feel "no competitive vibes at all" when exchanging professional advice.

"We talk about work quite a bit and we'll run through ideas that we'll have for scenes or characters," the Almost Famous alum stated.