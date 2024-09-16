'Power Couple' Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Are Not 'Competitive' With Each Other
Billy Crudup, 56, and Naomi Watts, 55, know the secret to balancing work and married life.
“We were talking about it this morning, what a power couple we were,” Crudup shared with a news outlet during the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. “It’s incredibly gratifying to be by her side."
Crudup said that they feel "no competitive vibes at all" when exchanging professional advice.
"We talk about work quite a bit and we'll run through ideas that we'll have for scenes or characters," the Almost Famous alum stated.
Watts quickly chimed in, saying, except “when we’re playing Wordle!”
“We love talking about acting and supporting each other’s work, but don’t ever play Scrabble with her!” Crudup added.
The couple's fun relationship dynamic makes Watts more relaxed during social events and public gatherings. Now that she's with Crudup, it feels "natural" to have him by her side.
“It’s much easier to do this with someone,” the Infinite Storm actress said, referring to her experience of being at the Emmys as a first-time nominee for her role as Babe Paley, a New York socialite, on FX's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.
As Crudup accepted his second Best Supporting Actor Emmy award for his role as Cory Ellison in The Morning Show, he spoke highly of the actress on stage.
“I’m happy to be here with my piece of eye candy there, my wife,” he noted. "Who also happens to be an immigrant, and also gave a searing performance this year for which she's nominated. And she starts businesses too, so it's nice to be by her side."
Watts and Crudup first met during the 24 Hour Plays on Broadway in 2009. Seven years later, they played a married couple in Netflix's Gypsy, which led to their romance blossoming in real life.
The pair just celebrated their second wedding in Mexico City on June 8, following their courthouse marriage in June 2023. The recent party was a grand affair, featuring an elegant venue adorned with dramatic candelabras, which was attended by family, friends and their children.
“This is a reminder of what life's about. The affirmation of love being one of the simplest things, but the most important,” Watts reflected in a clip from the event.
