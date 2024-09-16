10 Most Viral Moments From the 2024 Emmys: From Billy Crudup's Heartfelt Speech to Jean Smart's Standing Ovation and More
Pommel Horse Guy Made His Emmys Debut
Following his triumphant 2024 Paris Olympics stint, Team USA's "Pommel Horse Guy" Stephen Nedoroscik walked the red carpet at the Emmy Awards for the first time. The two-time Olympic medalist, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, arrived in his suit, bow tie and signature glasses.
Nedoroscik previously went viral for his winning performance at the Olympics as well as his resemblance to Clark Kent.
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai's Red Carpet Look Made Headlines
Reservation Dogs star D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai turned heads due to his red carpet look: a red handprint on his face. The Canadian actor, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, delivered the powerful statement to stand up for missing and murdered Native American and Indigenous women across North America.
Native Hope says on its website, "A red hand over the mouth has become the symbol of a growing movement, the MMIW movement. It stands for all the missing sisters whose voices are not heard. It stands for the silence of the media and law enforcement in the midst of this crisis. It stands for the oppression and subjugation of Native women who are now rising up to say #NoMoreStolenSisters."
Dan and Eugene Levy Delivered a Hilarious Opening Monologue
The 2024 Emmy Awards started strong as Eugene and Dan Levy opened the ceremony with hilarious statements.
Throughout their monologue, they made jokes about their names, FX's The Bear and Canadians who were tasked to cut off winners with long speeches.
"... Keep it short, because the pressure alone on me," said Eugene, while Dan added, "I don't want to be alarmist here, but having to cut you off could kill this man."
'Only Murders in the Building' Stars Perfectly Presented the First Award
Following the father-son duo's humorous opening, Selena Gomez hilariously roasted her Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin while referencing J.D. Vance's infamous "childless cat ladies" remark.
"Steve, let me just say what an honor it is for me to be working with someone who looks like he's fallen and can't get up," Short quipped, to which Martin replied, "And let me say what an honor it is for me to be working with someone who looks like a former women's tennis champion."
The Wizards of Waverly Place star then joked, "And let me say what an honor it is work with two guys who are this far away from being childless cat ladies."
Billy Crudup Gushed About Wife Naomi Watts
After winning the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Billy Crudup delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech — which mostly revolved around his wife, Naomi Watts.
"This is an incredible honor," Crudup said. "Thank you all. I'm happy to be here with my piece of eye candy there, my wife, who also happens to be an immigrant and also gave a searing performance this year for which she's nominated. And she starts businesses, too. So nice to be by her side."
Crudup also thanked The Morning Show's creative team and his children in his statement.
Liza Colón-Zayas Made History at the 2024 Emmys
Liza Colón-Zayas won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in The Bear at the 2024 Emmys, making her the first Latina winner at the ceremony. It was also her first-ever Emmy nomination.
After she was crowned the winner, social media users immediately showered her with praise for her inspiring achievement.
One wrote on X, "I'm going to bed in a world where Latinas are celebrating in Hollywood tonight. Goodnight, Liza Colón-Zayas. Thank you for giving the rest of us hope to hold on to."
A second said, "Cried when stage vet Liza Colón-Zayas won! Stage folk get it: theater is remarkable, but it's hard and underpaid work. And often demoralizing. But tonight — we get to see that pay off. Congrats, Liza! You're amazing!!!"
"The Emmys are literally more important than sports. I literally jumped up, threw my hands in the air, and yelled when I saw Liza Colon-Zayas won," a third social media user posted.
Candice Bergen Slammed J.D. Vance in Her Emmys Speech
Candice Bergen made headlines for taking a swipe at Donald Trump's running mate while touching on one of Murphy Brown's famous moments.
"I was surrounded by brilliant and funny actors, had the best scripts to work with, and in one classic moment, my character was attacked by Vice President Dan Quayle when Murphy became pregnant and decided to raise the baby as a single mother. Oh how far we've come," Bergen quipped. "Today, a Republican candidate for vice president would never attack a woman for having kids."
She ended her message with another reference to Vance's childless cat ladies comment: "So as they say, my work here is done. Meow!"
Jean Smart Received a Standing Ovation
Accepting the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Jean Smart joked about Hacks' streaming home after thanking showrunners and executives.
"And Casey [Bloys], and Sarah [Aubrey], and everybody at HBO, Max — no, HBO. I'm sorry. Just what we needed, another network," Smart playfully teased.
The crowd then gave her a loud cheer and a standing ovation.
John Oliver Paid Tribute to His Late Dog — But Got Cut Short
When Last Week Tonight won the Outstanding Scripted Variety Series Award, John Oliver delivered an acceptance speech that also mentioned his family's dog, who recently passed away.
"I also want to thank — this is going to be very silly — our dog. We had the most fantastic dog," he began. "And she was at our wedding, she got us through a pandemic, she was with us for two pregnancies…"
The orchestral music started playing to cut him off, but Oliver only responded, "Perfect choice of music."
As he continued his speech, the music also tried to encourage him to get off the stage. However, he playfully shouted, "F--- you! There you go."
"This isn't just for her. This is for all dogs. All dogs, you are all very good girls. You are very good boys. You all deserve a treat. Play me off now! Thanks so much," Oliver ended his speech.
Jodie Foster Got a Standing Ovation as She Accepted Her Emmy Award
Another standing ovation recipient at the 2024 Emmys, Jodie Foster finally got her first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Liz Danvers in the HBO series True Detective: Night Country.
Her fans also congratulated her on X following her Emmy win.
One wrote, "Jodie Foster you and you're biceps are so handsome 🥵💪."
"I love Jodie Foster, but it was clear from the first episode of her show that she was going to win the Emmy. She's Jodie Foster, she was destined to win by default because she's a legend," a second commented.