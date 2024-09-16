10 Most Viral Moments From the 2024 Emmys: From Billy Crudup's Heartfelt Speech to Jean Smart's Standing Ovation and More

The 2024 Emmy Awards, which aired on Sunday, September 15, was filled with attention-grabbing moments.

Nedoroscik previously went viral for his winning performance at the Olympics as well as his resemblance to Clark Kent .

Following his triumphant 2024 Paris Olympics stint, Team USA's " Pommel Horse Guy " Stephen Nedoroscik walked the red carpet at the Emmy Awards for the first time. The two-time Olympic medalist, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, Tess McCracken , arrived in his suit, bow tie and signature glasses.

Native Hope says on its website , "A red hand over the mouth has become the symbol of a growing movement, the MMIW movement. It stands for all the missing sisters whose voices are not heard. It stands for the silence of the media and law enforcement in the midst of this crisis. It stands for the oppression and subjugation of Native women who are now rising up to say #NoMoreStolenSisters."

Reservation Dogs star D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai turned heads due to his red carpet look: a red handprint on his face. The Canadian actor, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, delivered the powerful statement to stand up for missing and murdered Native American and Indigenous women across North America.

"... Keep it short, because the pressure alone on me," said Eugene, while Dan added, "I don't want to be alarmist here, but having to cut you off could kill this man."

Throughout their monologue, they made jokes about their names, FX's The Bear and Canadians who were tasked to cut off winners with long speeches.

The 2024 Emmy Awards started strong as Eugene and Dan Levy opened the ceremony with hilarious statements.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star then joked, "And let me say what an honor it is work with two guys who are this far away from being childless cat ladies."

"Steve, let me just say what an honor it is for me to be working with someone who looks like he's fallen and can't get up," Short quipped, to which Martin replied, "And let me say what an honor it is for me to be working with someone who looks like a former women's tennis champion."

Crudup also thanked The Morning Show 's creative team and his children in his statement.

"This is an incredible honor," Crudup said. "Thank you all. I'm happy to be here with my piece of eye candy there, my wife, who also happens to be an immigrant and also gave a searing performance this year for which she's nominated. And she starts businesses, too. So nice to be by her side."

After winning the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Billy Crudup delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech — which mostly revolved around his wife, Naomi Watts .

Liza Colón-Zayas won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in The Bear at the 2024 Emmys, making her the first Latina winner at the ceremony. It was also her first-ever Emmy nomination.

After she was crowned the winner, social media users immediately showered her with praise for her inspiring achievement.

One wrote on X, "I'm going to bed in a world where Latinas are celebrating in Hollywood tonight. Goodnight, Liza Colón-Zayas. Thank you for giving the rest of us hope to hold on to."

A second said, "Cried when stage vet Liza Colón-Zayas won! Stage folk get it: theater is remarkable, but it's hard and underpaid work. And often demoralizing. But tonight — we get to see that pay off. Congrats, Liza! You're amazing!!!"

"The Emmys are literally more important than sports. I literally jumped up, threw my hands in the air, and yelled when I saw Liza Colon-Zayas won," a third social media user posted.