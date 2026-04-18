Another PR Fail: Donald Trump's 'DoorDash Grandma' Stunt Results in Brutal Backlash Over Authenticity

A seemingly heartwarming moment at the White House in which a grandmother delivered McDonald’s to President Donald Trump was designed to simplify a policy message. Instead, it has ignited a backlash over authenticity, optics, and the fine line between storytelling and staging.

The now-viral “ DoorDash Grandma ,” identified as Sharon Simmons , 58, appeared in a highly publicized delivery meant to celebrate the anniversary of Trump’s “no tax on tips” policy. But what initially played as a feel-good, made-for-TV moment quickly unraveled as details emerged that the delivery was a coordinated PR stunt, and that Simmons had previously advocated for the policy at GOP events.

According to Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations, the strategy behind the moment is clear.

“Made-for-TV political moments like this work because they compress a policy argument into a single shareable image,” Philip explained. “‘No tax on tips’ is abstract, but a president handing a DoorDash driver $100 on camera makes it tangible. The optics are doing the persuasion work a policy speech never could.”

But that same visual simplicity can quickly turn against itself.

“The moment something feels too staged, the timing too clean, the tip too round a number, it flips into a meme that does the opposite of what was intended,” Philip said. “When production value exceeds believability, it stops reading as genuine and starts reading as condescending.”