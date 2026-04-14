Politics Donald Trump's Makeup-Slathered Hand Makes an Appearance While Picking Up 2 Bags of McDonald's Source: mega Freshly caked-on concealer failed to mask Donald Trump's hand bruise during a staged McDonald's delivery at the White House. Lesley Abravanel April 14 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During a widely mocked and staged McDonald's delivery event at the White House on Monday, April 13, President Donald Trump was again seen with a visible layer of makeup on the back of his right hand. The makeup appeared to be an attempt to cover a recurring bruise that has been a subject of public curiosity throughout his second term. The event was designed to promote his "no tax on tips" policy, a key feature of his "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" signed the previous July. Trump himself joked about the event's curated nature, greeting the driver by saying, "This doesn't look staged, does it?"

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Trump picks up a McDonald's order in desperate attempt to distract from his failure in Iran and portraying himself as Jesus over the weekend pic.twitter.com/lD34xLo3du — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 13, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow/X

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Source: mega The order was delivered by Sharon Simmons.

The order was delivered by Sharon Simmons, an Arkansas grandmother of 10 known as the "DoorDash Grandma," who has completed over 14,000 deliveries. This was not Simmons' first appearance; she previously testified before Congress in July 2025 in support of the same tax initiative, leading many to view the "spontaneous" White House delivery as a prearranged publicity stunt. The Daily Beast had eagle eyes on Trump’s hands and noted that “after grabbing one bag of food in each hand, Trump put them down in the doorway, and then began talking about the reason for the delivery while the back of his right hand was exposed.”

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Source: mega Donald Trump had makeup on his hands.

The White House and Trump himself have provided several reasons for the persistent bruising and the use of concealer to hide it. The 79-year-old POTUS has stated that he takes a high daily dose of aspirin (325 mg), which acts as a blood thinner and makes him more prone to bruising. He has mentioned being "superstitious" about wanting "thin blood.” Trump loyalists have often attributed the marks to "minor soft tissue irritation" from his frequent handshaking as a "man of the people.”

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Source: mega Trump has admitted to applying his own concealer.

Trump has admitted to applying his own concealer, stating it is "easy to put on" and takes only about 10 seconds. The bruising and heavy makeup use have sparked ongoing speculation regarding the president's health. Reports have also noted that he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025, a condition that can cause swelling and skin discoloration, particularly in the extremities.