Pregnant Karoline Leavitt, 28, Rings in the Holidays With Older Husband, 60, and Donald Trump in Christmas Photo Dump

Photo of Karoline Leavitt and Nicholas Riccio
Source: MEGA; @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Karoline Leavitt rang in the holidays with her much older husband, Nicholas Riccio, and Donald Trump, just days after announcing she was pregnant.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Updated 1:54 p.m. ET

Karoline Leavitt celebrated the season with her much older husband, Nicholas Riccio, and President Donald Trump.

“A December full of White House Christmas magic, precious time with family, and pure love. 🥹✨🎄❤️,” Leavitt, 28, captioned a photo dump posted via Instagram on Tuesday, December 30.

Karoline Leavitt Posed With Her Much Older Husband

Photo of Karoline Leavitt shared photos with her husband from inside the White House.
Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Karoline Leavitt shared photos with her husband from inside the White House.

The holiday photo dump kicked off with Leavitt and her husband, 60, smiling in front of festive White House decorations. Leavitt’s blonde locks were styled in loose waves as she rocked a cream-colored jacket over a sleek black dress, while Riccio looked dapper in a classic black suit and tie.

In another shot, Leavitt was bundled in a long teddy coat and black heels, while Trump, 79, leaned in close as they both focused on a document in the president’s hand.

Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Karoline Leavitt shared a holiday-themed photo dump on social media.

Karoline Leavitt Shared Photos With Her Son

Photo of Karoline Leavitt included personal photos in the holiday dump.
Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Karoline Leavitt included personal photos in the holiday dump.

The carousel of photos wrapped up on a sweet personal note, featuring family shots of Riccio and Leavitt’s 1-year-old son, Nicholas “Niko” Robert Riccio, in an adorable Christmas sweater as he posed under the tree and with Santa.

"Your little one is so handsome," wrote a fan in the comments section, while another added, "Happy New Year and thank you! You're doing a great job and congratulations on your pregnancy."

Karoline Leavitt Announced She Was Expecting Baby No. 2

Photo of Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, announced they were expecting their second child together.
Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram

Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, announced they were expecting their second child together.

The holiday photos come a few days after the White House press secretary announced she and her husband were expecting their second child.

"The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for — a baby girl coming in May 2026.☺️ My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother," she gushed in an Instagram post shared on December 26. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth."

Karoline Leavitt Thanked Donald Trump in Announcement

Photo of Karoline Leavitt's pregnancy announcement included a special shout-out to Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt's pregnancy announcement included a special shout-out to Donald Trump.

Leavitt’s announcement also featured a special shout-out to the POTUS, writing, “I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House. 2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom! 💗."

