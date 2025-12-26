or
Karoline Leavitt Is Pregnant! White House Press Secretary Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2 and Thanks Donald Trump for His 'Support'

Dec. 26 2025, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced she's expecting her second child!

"The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for — a baby girl coming in May 2026.☺️ My husband [Nicholas Riccio] and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother," she gushed in a Friday, December 26, Instagram post. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth."

Source: @karolineleavitt/instagram

Karoline Leavitt is expecting her second child with husband Nicholas Riccio.

"🥹 I am also extremely grateful to President Trump and our Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House," she added. "2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom! 💗."

Leavitt, 28, shared a photo of herself in front of the Christmas tree, cradling her baby bump while dressed in a cream turtleneck sweater dress.

Source: mega

The White House press secretary thanked Donald Trump in her announcement.

The White House staffer also shared a sonogram image and a white onesie that read in red letters "BABY SIS."

The third slide was a snap of Riccio giving their son a kiss on the cheek.

Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, "liked" the post and commented several heart eyes emojis, while the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Leavitt marked her son's first birthday with a compilation video on Instagram on July 10.

"Today my sweet, happy, sensitive, funny, and handsome baby turned one. What a year it has been," she gushed. "There are no words to describe how much I love this little boy. I thank God every day for making me his mommy.Happy 1st Birthday, my beautiful son. Mama and Dada love you so much.💙."

