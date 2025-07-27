Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens Busts Out of Tiny Bikini on Mexico Getaway: Photos
Vanessa Hudgens’ vacations with her husband, Cole Tucker, 29, look a little bit different these days!
The High School Musical star and MLB player took a quick getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico, ahead of the birth of their second child.
Hudgens, 36, shared several snaps of their babymoon to her Instagram on Friday, July 25, where she could be seen wearing a brown bohemian-inspired bikini. In one racy snap, the actress nearly spilled out of her tiny top, while another showcased her blooming pregnant belly.
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Announce Pregnancy
The couple stayed at Nobu Residences, where they spent time at the resort’s Cortez Pool, and Hudgens enjoyed her frozen virgin daiquiris. The expectant mother also relaxed at the Essencia Spa and dined at the Muna for a full seven-course meal.
Hudgens and Tucker announced their pregnancy on July 12 — nearly one year after the birth of their first child on July 3, 2024. The couple has kept their family life extremely private and hasn’t disclosed the name of their 1-year-old.
'We Have the Same Spirit'
While speaking to a news outlet one year into their relationship in 2021, Hudgens explained how she and Tucker are similar, noting that their low-key vibes were a perfect match for each other.
“It’s just easy. We’re, like, the same person, very much the same person but with different interests,” The Princess Switch actress gushed. “We have the same spirit, I think. We’re both just energetic. We want to have a good time, easy, goofy. It’s cool.”
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Met on a Zoom Hosted by Joe Jonas
The soon-to-be parents of two first met in 2020 during a Zoom meditation group hosted by fellow Disney star Joe Jonas. Hudgens confessed she slid into her husband’s DMs after she couldn’t stop thinking about him.
“I found him, and we started talking, and yeah, it’s wild that, yeah, we found each other over Zoom,” she told Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. “I’m such a go-getter. If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move. If you want it, why wait for someone else to give you what you want?”
The couple tied the knot in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico, after becoming engaged in February of that same year.