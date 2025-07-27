Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens Busts Out of Tiny Bikini on Mexico Getaway: Photos

Vanessa Hudgens’ vacations with her husband, Cole Tucker, 29, look a little bit different these days!

The High School Musical star and MLB player took a quick getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico, ahead of the birth of their second child.

Hudgens, 36, shared several snaps of their babymoon to her Instagram on Friday, July 25, where she could be seen wearing a brown bohemian-inspired bikini. In one racy snap, the actress nearly spilled out of her tiny top, while another showcased her blooming pregnant belly.