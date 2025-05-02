10 of Vanessa Hudgens' Steamiest Bikini Photos
Vanessa Hudgens Set Pulses Racing
Vanessa Hudgens enjoyed the warm day in all her glory, wearing a patterned bikini top with white thin straps and ribbon detail in the center. She paired it with a matching high-leg bottom with string ties that accentuated her abs.
"A lil sunshine is always good for the soul ☀️," she captioned the January 2024 post.
A Hot Tropical Getaway
The Journey 2: The Mysterious Island packed several bikinis for her trip to the Philippines with her loved ones!
In one snap, Hudgens made a statement when she flaunted her toned legs by resting one foot on a small stool near a pool. She emphasized her curves in a floral-patterned bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms with a tie detail on the side.
"An eventful morning😝#foreverphilippines," Hudgens, who also sported a wide-brimmed sun hat during the outing, wrote in the caption.
Living Her Best Life
In March 2023, Hudgens made the most of her sunny vacation in the Philippines by having several swimming sessions. In a sun-drenched snap, the High School Musical alum relaxed waist-deep in the clear waters of El Nido, Palawan, in a dark patterned bikini.
She appreciated the area's picturesque backdrop, writing, "Paradise #foreverphilippines."
Vanessa Hudgens Glowed Even More
The 36-year-old mom-of-one was all smiles as she showed off her fit physique in a colorful bikini. Her curly locks, which framed her face, completed her summer look.
Hudgens shared in the caption, "I think I'll just move in 😉😂🌈 @fsmaui #fsmaui."
She Shared Her Summer Wardrobe
Hudgens spent another sunny day in a multi-colored patterned bikini and green button-down shirt, putting her chiseled frame on display.
She wrote, "Where the alps meet the sea ✨."
Summer Barbie
In an August 2022 update, Hudgens hopped into a pink bikini top and high-leg bottom as she seductively posed on a boat deck. She sizzled in the snap that showcased her toned legs and abs.
"🌊Acqua bambina🌊," The Princess Switch actress simply said.
It's Always Summer for Vanessa Hudgens
"Nature just makes everything better," Hudgens said in a post, which showed her rocking a teeny tiny red bikini with a high-rise bottom. She accessorized with sunglasses and kept her hair in an updo style.
Vanessa Hudgens Soaked Up the Sun
Posing against a stone wall, The Knight Before Christmas star squeezed herself into a vibrant green string bikini top and matching skirtini, letting her fit core and impressively toned legs take the center stage.
She also sported a head wrap and cat eye sunglasses to complete her chic beach look.
Fun Time in Capri
The Bad Boys for Life actress enticingly posed on a ladder, wearing a floral one-piece swimsuit and bandana during her Italian getaway in 2021. The snaps also boasted a view of the famous Faraglioni rock formations, complementing Hudgens' timeless beauty.
The Sun Girl Came Back
Hudgens had some fun in the sun in Italy, accentuating her enviable beach body in a patterned bikini and a denim shirt. She also donned a white bandana and sunglasses to seek a little relief from the heat.