10 of Vanessa Hudgens' Steamiest Bikini Photos

vanessa hudgens steamiest bikini photos
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens shines in every beach-ready outfit she slips into. See some of her hottest bikini moments, here!

By:

May 2 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Vanessa Hudgens Set Pulses Racing

vanessa hudgens steamiest bikini photos
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens captured a scenic view in a mirror selfie.

Vanessa Hudgens enjoyed the warm day in all her glory, wearing a patterned bikini top with white thin straps and ribbon detail in the center. She paired it with a matching high-leg bottom with string ties that accentuated her abs.

"A lil sunshine is always good for the soul ☀️," she captioned the January 2024 post.

A Hot Tropical Getaway

vanessa hudgens steamiest bikini photos
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens jetted to the Philippines with her family for a well-deserved break.

The Journey 2: The Mysterious Island packed several bikinis for her trip to the Philippines with her loved ones!

In one snap, Hudgens made a statement when she flaunted her toned legs by resting one foot on a small stool near a pool. She emphasized her curves in a floral-patterned bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms with a tie detail on the side.

"An eventful morning😝#foreverphilippines," Hudgens, who also sported a wide-brimmed sun hat during the outing, wrote in the caption.

Living Her Best Life

vanessa hudgens steamiest bikini photos
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

She uploaded photos from her family trip to the Philippines.

In March 2023, Hudgens made the most of her sunny vacation in the Philippines by having several swimming sessions. In a sun-drenched snap, the High School Musical alum relaxed waist-deep in the clear waters of El Nido, Palawan, in a dark patterned bikini.

She appreciated the area's picturesque backdrop, writing, "Paradise #foreverphilippines."

Vanessa Hudgens Glowed Even More

vanessa hudgens steamiest bikini photos
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens spent some time off in Maui in 2022.

The 36-year-old mom-of-one was all smiles as she showed off her fit physique in a colorful bikini. Her curly locks, which framed her face, completed her summer look.

Hudgens shared in the caption, "I think I'll just move in 😉😂🌈 @fsmaui #fsmaui."

She Shared Her Summer Wardrobe

vanessa hudgens steamiest bikini photos
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens slipped into an ultra-chic bikini outfit.

Hudgens spent another sunny day in a multi-colored patterned bikini and green button-down shirt, putting her chiseled frame on display.

She wrote, "Where the alps meet the sea ✨."

Summer Barbie

vanessa hudgens steamiest bikini photos
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

She is no stranger to swimsuit photos.

In an August 2022 update, Hudgens hopped into a pink bikini top and high-leg bottom as she seductively posed on a boat deck. She sizzled in the snap that showcased her toned legs and abs.

"🌊Acqua bambina🌊," The Princess Switch actress simply said.

It's Always Summer for Vanessa Hudgens

vanessa hudgens steamiest bikini photos
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens turned up the heat in a daring bikini in July 2022.

"Nature just makes everything better," Hudgens said in a post, which showed her rocking a teeny tiny red bikini with a high-rise bottom. She accessorized with sunglasses and kept her hair in an updo style.

Vanessa Hudgens Soaked Up the Sun

vanessa hudgens steamiest bikini photos
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

She matched the summer atmosphere with a daring swimsuit.

Posing against a stone wall, The Knight Before Christmas star squeezed herself into a vibrant green string bikini top and matching skirtini, letting her fit core and impressively toned legs take the center stage.

She also sported a head wrap and cat eye sunglasses to complete her chic beach look.

Fun Time in Capri

vanessa hudgens steamiest bikini photos
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens enjoyed a trip to Capri in 2021.

The Bad Boys for Life actress enticingly posed on a ladder, wearing a floral one-piece swimsuit and bandana during her Italian getaway in 2021. The snaps also boasted a view of the famous Faraglioni rock formations, complementing Hudgens' timeless beauty.

The Sun Girl Came Back

vanessa hudgens steamiest bikini photos
Source: @vanessahudgens/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens shared some fun snaps from her Forte Village Resort vacation in 2021.

Hudgens had some fun in the sun in Italy, accentuating her enviable beach body in a patterned bikini and a denim shirt. She also donned a white bandana and sunglasses to seek a little relief from the heat.

