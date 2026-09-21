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Presley Gerber Said He Was 'Absolutely Terrified' During Addiction Treatment 6 Months Before Death

Image of Presley Gerber passed away at 27.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber passed away at 27.

Sept. 21 2026, Published 10:03 a.m. ET

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Presley Gerber shared in a resurfaced clip that he was "absolutely terrified" about undergoing a controversial addiction treatment before his tragic death.

Gerber, the only son of model Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, had been open about his long battle with drugs and mental health prior to passing away at a rehabilitation center on Sunday, September 20.

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Image of Before his passing, Presley Gerber shared he received a 'Pre-ibogaine flood dose.'
Source: MEGA

Before his passing, Presley Gerber shared he received a 'Pre-ibogaine flood dose.'

Earlier this year, he posted about having a "Pre-ibogaine flood dose" at a treatment clinic in Mexico. Presley received a single, high-dose administration of the naturally occurring psychoactive substance.

Ibogaine is derived from an African plant and is reported to help with withdrawal symptoms. The high dose is designed to induce a "reset."

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Presley Gerber's Family Praised His Decision

Image of Cindy Crawford called her son a 'warrior.'
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford called her son a 'warrior.'

Presley's parents and his sister, Kaia, praised him for his "courage" after his post about starting the treatment in March.

Cindy wrote, "You are a warrior! Walked thru the fire to find yourself! So proud!" as Kaia said, "That’s my brother I am so d--- proud."

Rande commented, "I’m so proud of you and your courage. Facing what’s hard takes real strength and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."

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'I Was Absolutely Terrified'

Image of At the time, Presley Gerber admitted he was 'absolutely terrified.'
Source: MEGA

At the time, Presley Gerber admitted he was 'absolutely terrified.'

Presley candidly expressed in the upload: "I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this (helps to not go into the situations you do that get ya there but that’s life sometimes.)"

"My mantras were love yourself and lis [sic] gotta be the last time for this reason. letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it," he continued.

"I knew why i was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, i started finding my way back to myself…" Presley added. "We shall see… Praying it’s the last time I have to come back."

"Next time I’d like to choose. And absolutely can’t forget the incredible caring kind and on-their-s--- team. Helps a lot haha. And I made some dope a-- friends there #iboga #ibogaine #rewireyourbrain #loveyourself #mentalhealth," he concluded.

'The Family Is Asking for Privacy'

Image of A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.
Source: MEGA

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Presley passed away while in rehab. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

A representative for the family confirmed the news to the outlet, saying, "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."

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