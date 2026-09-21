Presley Gerber Had a 'Big Visible' Facial Tattoo He Later Removed: Everything to Know About His Ink Before His Death at 27

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Presley Gerber was known for his many tattoos, but the permanent ink on his face made the biggest headlines.

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Presley Gerber Debuted a Face Tattoo in 2020

Source: @presleygerber/Instagram Presley Gerber's facial tattoo read 'Misunderstood.'

Presley – the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber – first debuted the facial ink in February 2020. The tattoo sat under his left eye and read the word "Misunderstood." He revealed the tattoo's significance during an Instagram Live video at the time, explaining, "I don't feel very understood, I guess." Presley responded to critics of his tattoo a month later in a heated social media post. "Most and a lot of people can get a facelift, change genders, lip injections, etc and it's offensive to say anything in today's day and age, but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me.. Hmmmm?" the model wrote in March 2020. Sources claimed that the shocking tattoo caused his family to worry about him as he went through a "super rebellious phase."

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Presley Gerber Threatened to Delete His Instagram After Backlash

Source: @presleygerber/Instagram Presley Gerber teased another facial tattoo, but quickly clarified it was only a social media filter.

That same month, Presley appeared to debut a second facial tattoo, a large star on his right cheek with "LA" written in the center. However, he eventually clarified that the new ink was only a social media filter he was playing with. "It was a filter d---," he wrote via his Instagram Stories, per Us Weekly. In the same slide, Presley also addressed criticism that he was a "rich mommy boy who wants so bad to be gangsta." "Also I don't 'wan't to be hood,' W-- you don't know me. Chill," he continued. "I’m grateful if I wanted to, I could be posting money and s---, but I don’t, so [shut up] please or imma delete my [Instagram] it's stressful."

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Presley Gerber Removed Tattoo in 2023

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber revealed in 2023 that he had the facial tattoo removed.

Although it's unclear when Presley decided to remove the "misunderstood" tattoo, he addressed the painful process during an appearance on the "Studio 22 Podcast" in February 2023. "I got a face tattoo, then I got it removed,” he said at the time, per The List. "That was really the last big, visible tattoo that I got. I ran out of space real quick."

What Happened to Presley Gerber?

Source: @presleygerber/Instagram Presley Gerber's death was confirmed on September 20.