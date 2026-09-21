Presley Gerber Was Living With Several People at Rehab Facility When He Died of Suspected Overdose: Report
Sept. 21 2026, Updated 12:27 p.m. ET
Presley Gerber was reportedly living with several other people at a rehab facility when he died of what appears to be a suspected overdose, according to a report.
Presley Gerber's Family Was Told His Death Was the Result of Apparent Overdose
The 27-year-old's family has been told that his death was a result of an apparent overdose, sources told TMZ on Monday, September 21.
The outlet reported that Gerber had been living in a separate house on the grounds of a Los Angeles-based rehab facility, and a medical examiner has not determined his official cause of death.
Presley Gerber Died on September 20
As OK! previously reported, Presley – son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber – died at 27 on Sunday, September 20, at the rehab facility.
“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” their rep said in a statement to the outlet.
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Presley Gerber Opened Up About 'Really, Really Bad' Panic Attacks in December 2025
Presley spoke out about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health in a since-deleted post in December 2025, saying that "honesty was the best policy."
"Here’s some clarity for ya — the truth will set you free (hopefully) haha," he shared at the time via Instagram. "The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what’s been going on in my life."
The model vulnerably confessed that he often took Xanax "when the panic attacks are really, really bad" and took "a little bit" of valium in the morning.
Presley Gerber Underwent Treatment to Ease Withdrawal Symptoms and Reset Brain Pathways
"I don't know if it’s a little bit or a lot, who f------ knows at this point anymore," he added. "The doctors say a lot of different things, so it’s kind of scary, but hopefully between my research and their research … and God, we can figure this out. The things that scare me are the things you need to take … if you don’t take them, something not good happens. And there’s a spectrum there on how intense the withdrawal from certain medications is."
Six months later, Presley revealed he had undergone Ibogaine treatment in Mexico, which aims to help with withdrawal symptoms and reset his brain pathways.
"Pre Ibogaine Flood Dose — quiet moment before everything changed. I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this (helps to not go into the situations you do that get ya there, but that’s life sometimes)..." he wrote on social media in March.