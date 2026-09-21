Presley Gerber Was Living With Several People at Rehab Facility When He Died of Suspected Overdose: Report

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Presley Gerber was reportedly living with several other people at a rehab facility when he died of what appears to be a suspected overdose, according to a report.

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Presley Gerber's Family Was Told His Death Was the Result of Apparent Overdose

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died at 27 on September 20.

The 27-year-old's family has been told that his death was a result of an apparent overdose, sources told TMZ on Monday, September 21. The outlet reported that Gerber had been living in a separate house on the grounds of a Los Angeles-based rehab facility, and a medical examiner has not determined his official cause of death.

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Presley Gerber Died on September 20

Source: @presleygerber/Instagram Presley Gerber is the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

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Presley Gerber Opened Up About 'Really, Really Bad' Panic Attacks in December 2025

Source: @presleygerber/Instagram Presley Gerber admitted that his substance use would 'fluctuate' depending on 'what's been going on' in his life.

Presley spoke out about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health in a since-deleted post in December 2025, saying that "honesty was the best policy." "Here’s some clarity for ya — the truth will set you free (hopefully) haha," he shared at the time via Instagram. "The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what’s been going on in my life." The model vulnerably confessed that he often took Xanax "when the panic attacks are really, really bad" and took "a little bit" of valium in the morning.

Presley Gerber Underwent Treatment to Ease Withdrawal Symptoms and Reset Brain Pathways

Source: @presleygerber/Instagram Presley Gerber underwent treatment in Mexico aimed at easing his withdrawal symptoms and resetting his brain pathways.