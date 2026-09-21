Presley Gerber Praised Dad Rande for Supporting Him Through His 'Darkest' Times Months Before Death

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Presley Gerber publicly thanked his father, Rande Gerber, for standing by him during some of the most difficult periods of his life just months before his death. Cindy Crawford and Rande's son died at 27 in a rehabilitation facility on September 20.

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Presley Gerber's Message to His Dad

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber shared a heartfelt tribute to his dad just months before his death at 27.

In May 2026, Presley shared a photo of himself and Rande paddleboarding together. "I have the best father in the world. He's never given up on me. He's always there for me. Always has the best advice for me. I appreciate this man more than words can explain. I love you, pops. To more paddle boarding days around the world," the model wrote. Rande responded to his son in the comments, writing, "I am honored [to] take this ride called life with you over and over any time. Sometimes we may fall, but with a little help, always get back up. I love you forever, Prez." Presley later deleted the post, per the Daily Mail.

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Presley Gerber's Tribute to Cindy Crawford

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber also praised his mother Cindy Crawford for her love, guidance and support in another post.

Presley also posted on Instagram to celebrate his mother. In 2024, he marked Cindy's birthday with a heartfelt message. "Mom. Thank you. Thank you for all of the amazing support and love you have showed me," he wrote. "Thank you for being a role model. You are one of my greatest inspirations. From relationships to work you have taught me so much. I am grateful for you every day. I have infinite love for you," Presley added.

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Presley Gerber's Sudden Death

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died on September 20.

Presley died after struggling with his mental health and addiction for many years. "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time," a rep told Parade. The model's cause of death has not been released.

Presley Gerber Opened Up About His Struggles

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber spoke candidly about his struggles with panic attacks and medication.