Presley Gerber Praised Dad Rande for Supporting Him Through His 'Darkest' Times Months Before Death
Sept. 21 2026, Updated 10:15 a.m. ET
Presley Gerber publicly thanked his father, Rande Gerber, for standing by him during some of the most difficult periods of his life just months before his death.
Cindy Crawford and Rande's son died at 27 in a rehabilitation facility on September 20.
Presley Gerber's Message to His Dad
In May 2026, Presley shared a photo of himself and Rande paddleboarding together.
"I have the best father in the world. He's never given up on me. He's always there for me. Always has the best advice for me. I appreciate this man more than words can explain. I love you, pops. To more paddle boarding days around the world," the model wrote.
Rande responded to his son in the comments, writing, "I am honored [to] take this ride called life with you over and over any time. Sometimes we may fall, but with a little help, always get back up. I love you forever, Prez."
Presley later deleted the post, per the Daily Mail.
Presley Gerber's Tribute to Cindy Crawford
Presley also posted on Instagram to celebrate his mother.
In 2024, he marked Cindy's birthday with a heartfelt message.
"Mom. Thank you. Thank you for all of the amazing support and love you have showed me," he wrote.
"Thank you for being a role model. You are one of my greatest inspirations. From relationships to work you have taught me so much. I am grateful for you every day. I have infinite love for you," Presley added.
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Presley Gerber's Sudden Death
Presley died after struggling with his mental health and addiction for many years.
"The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time," a rep told Parade.
The model's cause of death has not been released.
Presley Gerber Opened Up About His Struggles
Presley had spoken candidly about his mental health and substance use on social media before his death.
In December 2025, he addressed his use of prescription medications while discussing his experiences with panic attacks.
"Here's some clarity for ya — the truth will set you free (hopefully) haha," he wrote, per Parade. "The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what's been going on in my life."
Presley explained that he previously took Xanax "when the panic attacks are really, really bad" and said he used "a little bit" of Valium in the morning.
"I don't know if it's a little bit or a lot, who f------ knows at this point anymore," the model continued. "The doctors say a lot of different things, so it's kind of scary, but hopefully between my research and their research... and God, we can figure this out. The things that scare me are the things you need to take... if you don't take them, something not good happens. And there's a spectrum there on how intense the withdrawal from certain medications is."