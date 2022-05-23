Summer Of Style: OK! Curates Fashionable 'Fits For Your Next Date Night — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
It's the summer of love, and OK! is manifesting some romance for our readers — but not before first offering you the perfect summer 'fits!
Your stylish outfit will not only cause your possible new partner's jaw to drop, but we want to help you feel confident this summer overall with a wardrobe that yells "I have my life together" — even if you are faking it till you make it.
Although celebs like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Zendaya and Gigi Hadid set the bar high when it comes to fashion, you too can reign in the realm of style by completing looks from head to toe for every occasion.
Headed to a dinner date? We've got you covered. Boat and beach day with your boo? We've done the style search for you! Setting up a cute picnic for your partner? How about a cute romper? Asked to go hiking? Good thing we have styled a sporty 'fit already!
OK!'S GO-TO MAKEUP ROUTINE FOR YOUR NEXT DATE NIGHT FROM START TO FINISH — SHOP NOW FROM WINKY LUX
Need fashion inspo for your next date night? OK! helps you shop the cutest outfits for different date ideas below!
What Should I Wear On A Dinner Date?
No need to stress this summer. Styling the perfect dinner date outfit is easy — since OK! has collected inspiration from your favorite celebrities to curate the perfect dinner date 'fit. If you aren't sure the vibe of the restaurant or the date in general, it is best to rock a semi-casual option. While we all love showing up in extravagant head-turning styles, date-night jitters may be cured if you stick with something a little more simple that still radiates confidence!
Bobbi's Everything Vintage Vegan Leather Bag is on sale retailing for $15.98 (regularly $25.99) at amazon.com.
Princess Polly's Black & White Wild Things Earrings are on sale retailing for $4 (regularly $16) at us.princesspolly.com.
What Should I Wear To A Boat & Beach Day Date?
Summer heat is rapidly approaching, and if you are lucky, you may be headed on a boat or beach day to soak up some sun. Shock your date by stepping out in stunning swimwear fashion. Dreamy designs of cover ups and sunglasses are the perfect details for a full fashion moment. Luckily, OK! has your outfit covered — just make sure to pack your sun screen!
Nasty Gal's Crinkle Shirt And Wide Leg Pants Cover Up Set is on sale retailing for $36 (regularly $72) at nastygal.com.
Jessica Simpson's J106 Iconic UV Protective Metal Aviator Sunglasses retail for $25.23 at amazon.com.
What Should I Wear To A Picnic Date?
Did someone say picnic in the park? This calls for a dainty and chic moment for sure. Get a little creative and spice up your style by coordinating a 'fit that matches your blanket. The perfect photo-op awaits!
GLAM UP YOUR PERSONALIZED ACCESSORY AESTHETIC WITH ENDLESS SELECTIONS OF STUNNING STYLES FROM EMMA PILLS — SHOP NOW
DII's Buffalo Check Collection Rustic Farmhouse Throw Blanket is on sale retailing for $18.54 (regularly $19.99) at amazon.com.
What Should I Wear On A Hiking Date?
Things may get hot on your hiking date, both from the weather and the heated up romance! A sporty set will have you feeling stylish even when you start to sweat — and an added hat will complete your fitness 'fit!
LINGDU's Women’s 2 piece Workout Sports Bra High Waist Legging Set retails for $25.99 at amazon.com.
Adidas Originals' Women's Swift Essential Sneaker are on sale retailing for $71.90 (regularly $85) at amazon.com.
Adidas Women's Convertible Mini Backpack-Crossbody Bag is on sale retailing for $24.97 (regularly $35) at amazon.com.
Need Help Finding Your Next Date For Date Night?
So now you have your outfit ready... but attending a date night requires a date! Check out OK!'s favorite dating apps and let cupid lead the way!