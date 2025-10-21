or
Prince Andrew's 'Duke of York' Title Quietly Scrubbed Off Royal Website Following Public Backlash

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew’s ‘Duke of York’ title was removed from the royal family’s website after backlash over it remaining online despite him relinquishing it.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 21 2025, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

The royal family’s website was slow to update references to Prince Andrew after he renounced his title on Friday, October 17.

Multiple news outlets reported that the website, maintained by the royal household, still listed Andrew’s title of the Duke of York as of October 18.

Prince Andrew's 'Duke of York' Titled Was Scrubbed

Photo of Prince Andrew's 'Duke of York' title was scrubbed off the royal website.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew's 'Duke of York' title was scrubbed off the royal website.

Andrew remains listed on the royal family’s official website as a member of the monarchy. However, unlike most members, his profile has now been updated to identify him as “Prince Andrew” rather than his peerage title, the Duke of York, which was granted to him by Queen Elizabeth II in 1986 when he married Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew’s biography page on the website hasn’t been completely scrubbed of his former title, as it includes the excerpt, “The Duke of York’s active service with the Royal Navy spanned 22 years until July 2001.”

Prince Andrew No Longer Holds 'Duke of York' Title

Photo of Prince Andrew relinquished his title of 'Duke of York' last week.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew relinquished his title of 'Duke of York' last week.

The royal family confirmed last week that Andrew will no longer hold any of his royal titles, including the Duke of York.

"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," his statement read.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

King Charles Reached 'Tipping Point'

Photo of King Charles reportedly reached a 'tipping point' with his younger brother.
Source: MEGA

King Charles reportedly reached a 'tipping point' with his younger brother.

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," the message added.

The decision came after King Charles reportedly reached a “tipping point” in his brother’s ongoing scandals. It also follows the release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous tell-all memoir, Nobody’s Girl, which marked the first time she has spoken publicly since reaching an out-of-court settlement in a sexual assault lawsuit against Andrew in 2022.

Virginia Giuffre's Memoir Exposes Prince Andrew

Photo of Virginia Giuffre's memoir exposes more information into her connection to Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre's memoir exposes more information into her connection to Prince Andrew.

In the book, which officially released on Tuesday, October 21, she claimed she was introduced to Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell in March 2001 and made several damning claims against him, including calling out the “entitled” royal for believing having s-- with her was “his birthright.”

"Maxwell woke me up that morning by announcing in a sing-songy voice: 'Get out of bed, sleepyhead!' It was going to be a special day, she said. Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!" reads an excerpt from the memoir, in which Giuffre reveals what it was like being s-- trafficked by Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

