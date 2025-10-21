Prince Andrew's 'Duke of York' Title Quietly Scrubbed Off Royal Website Following Public Backlash

Article continues below advertisement

The royal family’s website was slow to update references to Prince Andrew after he renounced his title on Friday, October 17. Multiple news outlets reported that the website, maintained by the royal household, still listed Andrew’s title of the Duke of York as of October 18.

Prince Andrew's 'Duke of York' Titled Was Scrubbed

Prince Andrew's 'Duke of York' title was scrubbed off the royal website.

Andrew remains listed on the royal family’s official website as a member of the monarchy. However, unlike most members, his profile has now been updated to identify him as “Prince Andrew” rather than his peerage title, the Duke of York, which was granted to him by Queen Elizabeth II in 1986 when he married Sarah Ferguson. Andrew’s biography page on the website hasn’t been completely scrubbed of his former title, as it includes the excerpt, “The Duke of York’s active service with the Royal Navy spanned 22 years until July 2001.”

Prince Andrew No Longer Holds 'Duke of York' Title

Prince Andrew relinquished his title of 'Duke of York' last week.

The royal family confirmed last week that Andrew will no longer hold any of his royal titles, including the Duke of York. "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," his statement read.

King Charles Reached 'Tipping Point'

King Charles reportedly reached a 'tipping point' with his younger brother.

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," the message added. The decision came after King Charles reportedly reached a “tipping point” in his brother’s ongoing scandals. It also follows the release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous tell-all memoir, Nobody’s Girl, which marked the first time she has spoken publicly since reaching an out-of-court settlement in a sexual assault lawsuit against Andrew in 2022.

Virginia Giuffre's Memoir Exposes Prince Andrew

Virginia Giuffre's memoir exposes more information into her connection to Prince Andrew.