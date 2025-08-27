ROYAL FAMILY NEWS 'Serious Concerns' for Prince Andrew's 'Well-Being' Mount Ahead of Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Memoir Release: 'He's at an All-Time Low' Source: MEGA Disgraced royal Prince Andrew is in hot water, as his late accuser, Virginia Giuffre, is set to release the posthumous tell-all memoir, 'Nobody's Girl.' Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 27 2025, Published 4:03 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew is in hot water as his late accuser is set to release a posthumous memoir. Virginia Giuffre, who accused the disgraced royal, 65, and Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, wrote her memoir, Nobody’s Girl, in April, before taking her life later that month. The tell-all is set to be released in October, which has left Prince Andrew shaken. "My sources tell me that there are serious concerns about Prince Andrew’s emotional well-being," royal expert Kinsey Schofield told a news outlet on Wednesday, August 27.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew Is Isolating Himself

Source: MEGA Senior royals allegedly want 'nothing to do' with Prince Andrew.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard explained that Prince Andrew is isolating himself at Royal Lodge, “waiting for the moment that he will be out of the damning spotlight." "Andrew is at an all-time low," Chard explained. "He feels he has lost everything that defined him and has no purpose, a rudderless ship that will never be able to escape the Epstein and Giuffre association." Meanwhile, British royals expert Hilary Fordwich explained that “senior royals want nothing to do” with Prince Andrew. “Prince Andrew [has become] even more isolated with a permanently tarnished legacy … They are keeping their distance from them,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Virgina Giuffre's 'Heartfelt Wish' Was Her Memoir Being Released

Source: MEGA It was Virginia Giuffre's 'heartfelt wish' that her memoir would still be released.

Publishing house Alfred A. Knopf, which is a division of Penguin Random House, revealed that Giuffre made it clear in the weeks leading up to her death that it was her “heartfelt wish” that her memoir would still be released in the event of her passing. "The content of this book is crucial, as it aims to shed light on the systemic failures that allow the trafficking of vulnerable individuals across borders," Giuffre wrote in an email to her co-author Amy Wallace, according to the BBC. "It is imperative that the truth is understood and that the issues surrounding this topic are addressed, both for the sake of justice and awareness."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Giuffre's Memoir Will Share Intimate Details

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew faces 'serious concerns' amid the release of Virginia Giuffre's memoir.

The book will share "intimate, disturbing, and heartbreaking new details about her time with Epstein, Maxwell, and their many well-known friends, including Prince Andrew,” according to the publisher.

Memoir Marks Giuffre's First Time Speaking Out Since Settlement

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre reached a settlement with Prince Andrew in 2022.