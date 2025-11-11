Prince Andrew and Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Could Be Forced to Leave U.K. After Losing Titles: 'He's Toast'

Article continues below advertisement

After being stripped of their royal titles, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, may now face the possibility of being forced out of the United Kingdom. "Andrew is going to be charged with various public offenses and misconduct in public office … he'll probably go to jail. The case against him is pretty clear … he's toast," royal historian Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claimed while speaking to a news outlet on Monday, November 10.

Andrew and Sarah Are Allegedly Being Investigated by Police

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are reportedly under investigation by London police.

Lownie's comments follow reports that Andrew, 65, and Ferguson, 66, are under investigation by London police. The author claimed Andrew's trips as a U.K. trade envoy, from 2001 to 2011, were under investigation as he refused to stay in U.K. embassies and instead five-star hotels where he was rumored to host prostitutes. In addition, his business dealings are also being put under the microscope, which include a 2007 sale of an $18 million home to Kazakhstan oligarch Timur Kulibayev. The property was reportedly sold for $5 million more than it was worth.

Andrew 'Won't Go Down for S-- Trafficking'

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's legal troubles are hinted to be more financial.

Andrew "won’t go down for s-- trafficking – it will be for financial impropriety," Lownie predicted, hinting the disgraced royal's legal troubles may take a different turn. Ferguson, who divorced Andrew in 1996, may also be caught in the fallout. She's reportedly being investigated for allegedly using proceeds from her book deals and endorsements for personal expenses rather than charitable causes as intended. "She's basically been using charities to make money, so she's going to be in trouble there," the biographer warned.

Andrew May Be Headed to UAE

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten Windsor may be headed to UAE amid his mounting legal issues.

Lownie noted that mounting legal troubles could force the couple out of the U.K. "Andrew could end up in the UAE like Juan Carlos [Spain's former king]," he explained in reference to the United Arab Emirates. "As for Fergie, she will likely go to live in Portugal and Switzerland while maintaining a small presence in London with help from friends." Andrew and Ferguson are adjusting to life after their titles were stripped by King Charles last month. "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," the palace shared in a statement.

King Charles Reached Tipping Point With Younger Brother

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew relinquished his Duke of York title on October 17.