ROYALS Prince Andrew May Never 'Join His Family Again in Public' After His Chinese Spy Scandal Leaves the Royals 'Humiliated' Source: MEGA Prince Andrew reportedly hired an alleged Chinese spy to work for him as a 'business advisor.'

Prince Andrew's chances of a royal return may have been ruined by his recent Chinese spy scandal, as the Duke of York faces increasing pressure to step back from the spotlight.

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew resigned from royal duties after being accused of assault.

"I find it hard to imagine he will ever join them again in public, if I’m honest," an insider told an outlet. "There’s only so many times the duke can be asked to keep his head down and wait for the storm to pass. Enough is enough." "Many in royal circles believe the Duke’s capitulation was, ultimately, the right decision in the circumstances, it also sets the seal on his public humiliation," royal editor Rebecca English said.

According to reports, Andrew hired Yang Tengbo to be a "business advisor,'' but Tengo was later accused of being an undercover agent. Tengo, who was identified once an anonymity order was lifted, said the claims were "entirely untrue" and assured the public that he did "nothing wrong or unlawful."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson continues to defend Prince Andrew despite his public scandals.

OK! previously reported Andrew's ties to Tengbo will impact his ability to attend the royal family's upcoming Christmas gathering at Sandringham. An insider claimed King Charles and Queen Camilla asked Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to convince the Duke of York to "completely withdraw from royal life." Ferguson and Andrew remain close despite their 1996 divorce, as they continue to live together at the Royal Lodge.

An insider revealed there is a "working assumption" that Andrew will stop making public appearances going forward. "There’s only so many times the duke can be asked to keep his head down and wait for the storm to pass," they told an outlet. "Enough is enough."

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew was stripped of his HRH status in 2023.

Andrew's popularity quickly declined when he was accused of assault and for being a member of Jeffrey Epstein's circle. However, Ferguson continues to defend her ex in interviews. "Sarah is tremendously loyal, and I think it unlikely she will want to leave his side, especially now he is so down," the source explained.

In 2020, Andrew took a step back from his role after his relationship with Epstein became public knowledge, but Charles continued to include his younger sibling in family events. “He has stood by Andrew for many years, but everyone has their limits. I can’t see the King wanting to walk to church with someone who was friends with a Chinese spy," the insider told an outlet, as Charles invited Andrew and Ferguson to the 2023 royal Christmas walk.

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew continued to attend royal events despite not being a working royals.

One of Charles' greatest challenges will be making the best decision for The Crown while alienating a family member. “The palace has behaved the best it possibly can with a difficult relation," an insider shared. "Every sanction that can be imposed has been, but you can’t divorce or sack your brother from being your brother. There will always be a bond of blood, and all families often have difficult relatives to deal with. Of course, it is understood that it looks bad for the entire family, but that is because of one individual."