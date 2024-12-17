King Charles and Queen Camilla Want Prince Andrew to 'Completely Withdraw From Royal Life'

In 2020, Andrew resigned from official duties after being accused of assault and for being linked to Jeffrey Epstein. However, the veteran continued to participate in royal events, but his most recent scandal could lead to Andrew being noticeably absent during the royal family's Christmas walk.

An insider claimed there is a "working assumption" that Andrew will remove himself from public gatherings moving forward.

"There’s only so many times the duke can be asked to keep his head down and wait for the storm to pass," they told an outlet. "Enough is enough."