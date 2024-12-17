King Charles and Queen Camilla Want Prince Andrew to 'Completely Withdraw From Royal Life'
Prince Andrew is once again bringing negative attention to the royal family after it was revealed the Duke of York worked closely with an alleged Chinese spy.
According to a source, King Charles and Queen Camilla want Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to push the duke to "completely withdraw from royal life."
Ferguson and Andrew's divorce was finalized in 1996, but they continue to live together at the Royal Lodge.
In 2020, Andrew resigned from official duties after being accused of assault and for being linked to Jeffrey Epstein. However, the veteran continued to participate in royal events, but his most recent scandal could lead to Andrew being noticeably absent during the royal family's Christmas walk.
An insider claimed there is a "working assumption" that Andrew will remove himself from public gatherings moving forward.
"There’s only so many times the duke can be asked to keep his head down and wait for the storm to pass," they told an outlet. "Enough is enough."
Andrew's royal career unraveled after his 2019 Newsnight interview, in which he discussed his friendship with Epstein, but Ferguson continues to defend her ex-husband in interviews.
"Sarah is tremendously loyal, and I think it unlikely she will want to leave his side, especially now he is so down," the source explained.
OK! previously reported royal insiders believe Charles is furious over Andrew's decision to hire an undercover agent as a "business advisor."
An insider admitted that Charles' patience is "wearing thin," as Andrew continues to humiliate the royal family.
Even after Andrew was mentioned in Epstein's court documents, Charles still included him in official engagements. Nevertheless, a royal return for Andrew now seems impossible.
“He has stood by Andrew for many years, but everyone has their limits. I can’t see the King wanting to walk to church with someone who was friends with a Chinese spy," the insider told an outlet, referring to Charles inviting Andrew to events despite his ties to Epstein.
Andrew prioritized The Crown by leaving his role, but he's still wreaking havoc on his loved ones.
“Andrew should take it on himself and decline both invites. It would be the gentlemanly thing to do so he isn’t embarrassing the King," royal editor Ingrid Seward told an outlet when discussing the royals' upcoming celebration at Sandringham.
“But Andrew is pretty thick-skinned and maybe we have to rely on the influence of Fergie," she added, referring to his former spouse.
Andrew will have to grapple with the consequences of his actions, but Charles could distance himself from the disgraced figure to protect the monarchy.
“The palace has behaved the best it possibly can with a difficult relation," an insider explained. "Every sanction that can be imposed has been, but you can’t divorce or sack your brother from being your brother."
"There will always be a bond of blood, and all families often have difficult relatives to deal with," the source admitted. "Of course, it is understood that it looks bad for the entire family, but that is because of one individual."
