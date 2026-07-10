Ex-Prince Andrew Probe Escalates as U.K. Investigators Fly to U.S. to Question Virginia Giuffre's Family Over Sexual Assault Allegations

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U.K. investigators are reportedly traveling to the U.S. to interview members of Virginia Giuffre's family over her sexual assault allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Thames Valley Police are scheduled to travel to the United States "in the next coming weeks" to conduct interviews with relatives of Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025, The Times reported on Friday, July 10.

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Investigators Plan on Speaking With Virginia Giuffre's Family

Source: MEGA/@virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Authorities will reportedly speak with Virginia Giuffre's brother and sister-in-law.

The outlet reported that detectives have been in contact with the family, who would not be formally interviewed as they are not considered direct witnesses. Authorities would reportedly be meeting with Giuffre’s brother Sky and and sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, and are also gathering case files to speak with the ex-royal's security team.

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The Investigation Into Prince Andrew Remains 'Ongoing'

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

"Our misconduct in public office investigation is ongoing," the department shared in a statement with a news outlet. "We cannot go into specifics of the investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry." The former Duke of York has been center of an investigation for alleged misconduct in public office following his arrest on his 66th birthday in February. The arrest came weeks after the Department of Justice released millions of files related to Epstein on January 30, which reportedly showed Andrew sharing confidential information with the late Jeffrey Epstein during his role as trade envoy, which he held from 2001 to 2011.

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Authorities Are Also Looking into Claims of Sexual Misconduct

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre settled out of court in 2022.

Detectives have issued a "wider appeal for information" after assessing allegations that another women was sent to the U.K. by Epstein, who died behind bars in 2019, for a sexual encounter with Andrew at Royal Lodge. Giuffre accused Andrew, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of sexual abuse, claiming he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17. Though Andrew denied all wrong-doing, the former royal and Giuffre settled for £12 million in an out of court settlement.

Virginia Giurffre Spoke About Prince Andrew Posthumously

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre detailed her alleged experiences in her posthumous book, 'Nobody's Girl.'