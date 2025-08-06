ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Andrew Bombshell: Duke Slept With 'More Than a Dozen Women' During His First Year of Marriage to Sarah Ferguson, Biography Claims Source: mega A new book claimed the dad-of-two cheated on his spouse with multiple women. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 6 2025, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

Several new bombshell allegations about Prince Andrew and his marriage to Sarah Ferguson were laid bare in Andrew Lownie's biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York. In the book, Lownie claimed one of Andrew's former drivers informed him that he allegedly slept with "more than a dozen women" in the first year of his union to his now ex-wife.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's Explosive Fights

Source: mega One of Prince Andrew's former drivers claimed he cheated on Sarah Ferguson with multiple women.

At some point, the Duchess of York found out about his infidelity, which prompted her to have affairs of her own. Many of the exes' fights stemmed from Andrew's habits and persona. According to one source, their arguments "bordered on domestic violence," with Ferguson telling a friend, "You have to understand what I am dealing with here. I’m married to a man who has never been inside a supermarket." "Andrew’s idea of a good time on a beautiful sunny day was to sit in the house and watch golf on the television," the source spilled. "His dinner would be placed in front of him so he could continue watching TV, and then he would go to bed." The famous redhead aired out her complaints with Andrew's mom, Queen Elizabeth II, but nothing changed.

Sarah Ferguson Doesn't Regret Getting Married

Source: mega The exes were married from 1986 to 1996.

Despite all of their hardships, Ferguson insisted she has no regrets about their romance — and the two even still live together. “I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew,” she gushed in an interview. “I would do it all over again, 100 percent. He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind."

Source: mega Ferguson called their wedding 'the best day of my life.'

"Our wedding was the best day of my life," she continued. "But I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today. I won’t let him down.” “He supports me as much as I support him," Ferguson stated. "He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs — communication, compromise, compassion.”

'The Best-Divorced Couple I Know'

Source: mega The former spouses raised two daughters together.