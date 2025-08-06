or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince Andrew Bombshell: Duke Slept With 'More Than a Dozen Women' During His First Year of Marriage to Sarah Ferguson, Biography Claims

Composite photo of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: mega

A new book claimed the dad-of-two cheated on his spouse with multiple women.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 6 2025, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Several new bombshell allegations about Prince Andrew and his marriage to Sarah Ferguson were laid bare in Andrew Lownie's biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

In the book, Lownie claimed one of Andrew's former drivers informed him that he allegedly slept with "more than a dozen women" in the first year of his union to his now ex-wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's Explosive Fights

Image of one of Prince Andrew's former drivers claimed he cheated on Sarah Ferguson with multiple women.
Source: mega

One of Prince Andrew's former drivers claimed he cheated on Sarah Ferguson with multiple women.

At some point, the Duchess of York found out about his infidelity, which prompted her to have affairs of her own.

Many of the exes' fights stemmed from Andrew's habits and persona.

According to one source, their arguments "bordered on domestic violence," with Ferguson telling a friend, "You have to understand what I am dealing with here. I’m married to a man who has never been inside a supermarket."

"Andrew’s idea of a good time on a beautiful sunny day was to sit in the house and watch golf on the television," the source spilled. "His dinner would be placed in front of him so he could continue watching TV, and then he would go to bed."

The famous redhead aired out her complaints with Andrew's mom, Queen Elizabeth II, but nothing changed.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Doesn't Regret Getting Married

Image of the exes were married from 1986 to 1996.
Source: mega

The exes were married from 1986 to 1996.

Despite all of their hardships, Ferguson insisted she has no regrets about their romance — and the two even still live together.

“I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew,” she gushed in an interview. “I would do it all over again, 100 percent. He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind."

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

prince andrew slept with dozen women first year marriage sarah ferguson biography
Source: mega

Ferguson called their wedding 'the best day of my life.'

"Our wedding was the best day of my life," she continued. "But I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today. I won’t let him down.”

“He supports me as much as I support him," Ferguson stated. "He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs — communication, compromise, compassion.”

'The Best-Divorced Couple I Know'

Photo of the former spouses raised two daughters together.
Source: mega

The former spouses raised two daughters together.

Ferguson’s sister, Jane Luedecke, commended the exes for maintaining a friendship.

“Sarah and Andrew are the best-divorced couple I know,” Luedecke shared. “They’ve done it for their children; it’s incredible. I came to stay at Royal Lodge in May and went riding with Andrew at Windsor Castle. It was lovely to get back on a horse and ride through the grounds again.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.