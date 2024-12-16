'I Would Do It All Over Again': Sarah Ferguson Gushes Over 'Great' Ex-Husband Prince Andrew Despite Divorcing in 1996

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wed in 1986, but their romance unraveled after a decade of marriage.

Sarah Ferguson continues to be Prince Andrew 's greatest advocate, as the Duchess of York recently praised her ex-husband in a new interview.

“I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew,” she told an outlet. “I would do it all over again, 100 percent. He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind."

"Our wedding was the best day of my life," the author continued. "But I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today. I won’t let him down.”