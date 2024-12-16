'I Would Do It All Over Again': Sarah Ferguson Gushes Over 'Great' Ex-Husband Prince Andrew Despite Divorcing in 1996
Sarah Ferguson continues to be Prince Andrew's greatest advocate, as the Duchess of York recently praised her ex-husband in a new interview.
“I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew,” she told an outlet. “I would do it all over again, 100 percent. He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind."
"Our wedding was the best day of my life," the author continued. "But I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today. I won’t let him down.”
Currently, Ferguson and Andrew live together at the Royal Lodge despite their marriage ending in 1996.
“He supports me as much as I support him," Ferguson stated. "He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs — communication, compromise, compassion.”
Andrew resigned from royal duties in 2020 after being accused of assault, but Ferguson continues to speak highly of the disgraced figure.
“I first met Andrew when I was 12,” Ferguson recalled when discussing the early stages of their courtship. “My first thought was that I was going to marry him. We came back into each other’s lives when Diana invited me to Ascot in 1985 and six months later we were engaged."
"You weren’t allowed to hang out or live with each other then," she noted. "Diana couldn’t, I couldn’t.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ferguson’s sister, Jane Luedecke, also commended the former flames for being on such good terms post-split.
“Sarah and Andrew are the best-divorced couple I know,” Luedecke said. “They’ve done it for their children; it’s incredible. I came to stay at Royal Lodge in May and went riding with Andrew at Windsor Castle. It was lovely to get back on a horse and ride through the grounds again.”
OK! previously reported the royal family is nervous about Ferguson spilling family secrets at some point.
"There have long been rumors that Andrew might write a book, and various collaborators have been suggested, but I think it is very unlikely," biographer Andrew Lownie told an outlet. "Andrew is loyal to the institution and knows it would impact his daughters and their position within the royal family."
"Yes he knows a lot, but I doubt he would ever talk," Lownie noted. "He's told them all to Fergie, and she's the real threat, which is why the family are keen to keep her on [his] side."
Even though the Yorks split, Ferguson revealed that she hoped to stay close to her ex-mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.
"When I met with Her Majesty about it, she asked, 'What do you require, Sarah?' and I said, 'Your friendship,' which I think amazed her because everyone said I would demand a big settlement," Ferguson said when talking about Her Majesty's reaction to the Yorks' breakup.
"But I wanted to be able to say, 'Her Majesty is my friend' — not fight her nor have lawyers saying, 'Look, she is greedy,'" Ferguson continued. "I left my marriage knowing I'd have to work."
Ferguson and her sister spoke to The Times.