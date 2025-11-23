EXCLUSIVE Former Prince Andrew Toying With Idea of Going Into Politics as a Way to 'Regain Some Sense of Power' Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is allegedly toying with the idea of going into politics to gain some power back following his scandals. Aaron Tinney Nov. 23 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten is toying with the idea of going into politics as a way to regain the power and influence he has lost, according to insiders. The idea comes after King Charles, 77, stripped him of his remaining titles and forced him out of Royal Lodge, ending Andrew's official life as a royal and seeing him reclassified as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He has also been ordered to vacate the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge in Windsor, stripped of the style HRH and all remaining titles, and removed from the last vestiges of public duty. The reshaping of his identity has left him without status, purpose or protection, prompting speculation about what he will do next – and whether the eighth in line to the throne could now seek a role outside the monarchy altogether.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is toying going into politics, a source said.

A source close to the family said: "Andrew knows he has lost everything that gave him standing. Politics is one of the only arenas where he thinks he could regain some sense of power." Another insider added: "He has talked about doing something 'useful,' and politics is part of that conversation. He misses having authority." Meanwhile, Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, is no longer Duchess of York in any official capacity and will not move with him to the smaller property on the Sandringham estate. Insiders say Andrew could start his new career in politics by standing for a local council. But one source sneered: "This will probably lead to a lot of spoiled ballot papers." Other insiders say Andrew's interest in political life, however unlikely to succeed, reflects his struggle to adjust now he is a "commoner." One source said: "He has been insulated from reality his entire life. Now he is talking about public office as though it is a route back to relevance. It is very unlikely to happen, but it would suit his ego and desire for power and a title of some kind."

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal titles last month.

An insider added: "Andrew is desperate for a role. Politics may be far-fetched, but he is clinging to anything that makes him feel powerful again." It comes as new emails show Jeffrey Epstein appeared to confirm an infamous photograph of Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre is real. A tranche of 23,000 files shed new light on the former Duke of York's association with the convicted paedophile. Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year at age 41, claimed she had been forced to have s-- with Andrew under the orders of Epstein's madam Ghislaine Maxwell's orders in London in March 2001 when she was 17 years old.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew has always denied the accusations against him.