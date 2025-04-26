Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein Abuse Survivor, Dead by Suicide at Age 41

Giuffre, who also claimed Prince Andrew forced him to have s-- with her, previously claimed the duo groomed her and forced her to have s-- with Epstein as part of a s-- ring. She escaped in 2002.

(Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison after being convicted of child s-- trafficking in 2021 in connection with Epstein, but not Prince Andrew.) She settled with Prince Andrew out-of-court in 2022.

As of late, Giuffre made headlines for allegedly getting into a car accident and claiming he didn't have much time left on the planet.

"This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can. I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋," she wrote on Instagram on March 30.