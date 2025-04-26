Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein Abuse Survivor, Dead by Suicide at Age 41
Virginia Giuffre, who previously accused Jeffrey Epstein of abuse, has died at 41 years old.
"Giuffre lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking," her family said in a statement. "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and s-- trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily."
According to Giuffre's family, she died on Thursday, April 24, in Neergabby, Australia, where she resided in the last few years of her life.
"It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others," the statement continued. "There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit. In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."
Additionally, her attorney Sigrid McCawley spoke highly of Giuffre.
"Virginia was much more than a client to me; she was a dear friend and an incredible champion for other victims," McCawley said. "Her courage pushed me to fight harder, and her strength was awe-inspiring. The world has lost an amazing human being today. Rest in peace, my sweet angel."
As OK! previously reported, Giuffre spoke out about the alleged abuse she experienced under Epstein. In 2000, when she was 16 years old, she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell to work for the late s-- offender.
Giuffre, who also claimed Prince Andrew forced him to have s-- with her, previously claimed the duo groomed her and forced her to have s-- with Epstein as part of a s-- ring. She escaped in 2002.
(Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison after being convicted of child s-- trafficking in 2021 in connection with Epstein, but not Prince Andrew.) She settled with Prince Andrew out-of-court in 2022.
As of late, Giuffre made headlines for allegedly getting into a car accident and claiming he didn't have much time left on the planet.
"This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can. I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋," she wrote on Instagram on March 30.
Police had a different story to tell, as Australian officials — who would not confirm if what they shared was connected to Giuffre — told People there was a “minor crash” between a bus and a car, adding there were “no reported injuries.”