Prince George, 10, Is 'Very Humble' and 'Keen to Take on More Responsibility' in the Royal Family
Prince George is stepping into his role as a royal!
On July 22, George, the eldest child of the Prince William and Kate Middleton, turned 10 years old. With this recent milestone birthday, the tween will apparently begin to take on some royal responsibilities as he is second in line for the throne.
Similar to his participation in King Charles' coronation, where he was a Page of Honor, George will take on new tasks, according to a source.
"That means attending more events and learning about protocol and traditions," an insider spilled. "He's very humble and keen to learn and take on more responsibility."
The source added that for this special birthday, the brother of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte spent time with family.
"There was cake, of course," the insider stated. "They made it a birthday to remember."
"George is a wonderful big brother," they added. "He's very nurturing toward Louis, but Charlotte bosses him around!"
George has also been taught of his place in history from when he was very young, though the Prince and Princess of Wales have done their best to give him and his siblings a normal upbringing, the source claimed.
"George is well aware of his responsibilities," they continued. "It's been drummed into his head from year one where he falls in the royal pecking order."
As OK! previously reported, the great grandson of Queen Elizabeth has seemingly picked up on the drama between his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Royal commentator Tessa Dunlop recently divulged, "They've lost Uncle Harry and so forth, and he realizes he's got to step up to it — 10-year-olds can often be quite mature."
"A lot has happened in the last 18 months for the royal family, and they can't possibly protect him from all of it; there's been huge events; the Queen has died, and that has pushed William and Kate up a gear, up a rank, and by definition, George as well," Dunlop added of the fallout between William and Harry amid the couple's Netflix documentary and the redheaded royal's book, Spare.
Star reported on the source's comments.