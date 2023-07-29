One Adorable Future King! See Prince George's Cutest Photos Over the Years

Can you believe Prince George just turned 10?

Since Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child is second in line to throne, the couple are determined to give their son the best of both worlds as he grows up.

"It's a massive balancing act," a source spilled to an outlet. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch."