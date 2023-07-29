OK Magazine
One Adorable Future King! See Prince George's Cutest Photos Over the Years

prince georges cutest photos
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 29 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Can you believe Prince George just turned 10?

Since Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child is second in line to throne, the couple are determined to give their son the best of both worlds as he grows up.

"It's a massive balancing act," a source spilled to an outlet. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch."

The pair's success stems from the mom-of-three's own upbringing.

"Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time," the source explained. "She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."

Scroll down to see some of George's cutest photos over the years!

prince george
Source: mega

After Prince Philip passed in 2021, the royal family released this adorable picture of the patriarch with George.

William wrote a sweet message to go with it, penning, "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

The snap was taken by Kate in Norfolk in 2015.

george
Source: mega

He's perfected the wave!

In 2016, George and Princess Charlotte, now 8, accompanied their parents to a tour of Canada — and when they wrapped up their travels, the future king bid farewell to all of the onlookers.

prince george
Source: mega

One for the books! In 2017, Prince George donned a little uniform for his first day at London's Thomas's School in Battersea.

MORE ON:
Prince George
prince george
Source: mega

At Princess Eugenie's 2018 wedding, George and his cousin Savanah Phillips, now 12, made a bunch of funny and mischievous faces at the ceremony.

prince george
Source: mega

For his 6th birthday in 2019, Kate uploaded this giggly shot she took herself.

george
Source: mega

George was front and center at King Charles' coronation, becoming the youngest pageboy to ever hold the position.

"He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy," a source noted of the gig.

