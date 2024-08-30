or
Prince Harry Is 'Desperate' to Reconcile With King Charles as Monarch's Cancer Battle Adds a 'Sense of Urgency'

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry visited King Charles in February after he was diagnosed with cancer.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

King Charles is battling cancer, and his health challenges could push Prince Harry to end his feud with his father.

The Duke of Sussex left the royal fold in 2020, but sources hinted at Harry being ready to reunite with Charles.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

"There is no doubt that Harry wants to patch things up with the King," the insider told an outlet. "His father’s cancer treatment has given things an added sense of urgency."

Source: MEGA

King Charles failed to attend Prince Harry's May Invictus Games gathering in London.

OK! previously reported a source also claimed Charles is seeking spiritual counseling to help his fractured bond with Harry.

"Bear in mind that King Charles is very devout. He has been all his life like his mother," political editor Nigel Nelson told GB News. "Now, we don't know quite where the spiritual nourishment is coming from, if it's the church's spiritual nourishment."

"I think the advice basically from the Church of England, for instance, is big on forgiveness," Nelson added. "Forgive Harry, just, bring him back the fold. It doesn't quite explain in this story where this spiritual advice is coming from."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry discussed his royal upbringing in 'Spare.'

After ascending to the throne, Charles became the head of the Church of England, and his religious beliefs could lead to healing things with Harry.

"That rift sounds like one that's going to be very difficult to mend," Nelson shared. "If it is mendable who would be in a better position to mend it than their father?"

"So if this was to actually happen, I mean, surely we'd all think it would be really great if Harry could come back and actually be part of that family again," he continued. "Harry also has to get his act together, so it works both ways."

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

A source claimed King Charles is receiving spiritual counseling to mend things with Prince Harry.

Aside from Charles' faith, a source claimed Harry's fight for security in the U.K. drove a wedge between them.

"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" an insider told a publication. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."

A separate source added, "The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces."

In Tabloids on Trial, Harry expressed his concerns about traveling to the U.K. with Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the documentary, which premiered on Thursday, July 25. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Sources spoke to Daily Mail.

