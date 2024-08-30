Prince Harry Is 'Desperate' to Reconcile With King Charles as Monarch's Cancer Battle Adds a 'Sense of Urgency'

OK! previously reported a source also claimed Charles is seeking spiritual counseling to help his fractured bond with Harry.

"Bear in mind that King Charles is very devout. He has been all his life like his mother," political editor Nigel Nelson told GB News. "Now, we don't know quite where the spiritual nourishment is coming from, if it's the church's spiritual nourishment."

"I think the advice basically from the Church of England, for instance, is big on forgiveness," Nelson added. "Forgive Harry, just, bring him back the fold. It doesn't quite explain in this story where this spiritual advice is coming from."