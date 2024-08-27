Prince Harry Needs 'to Get His Act Together' to Mend His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry continues to live on the outskirts of the royal family, but could he return to The Firm after years of tension?
A source previously claimed King Charles was seeking spiritual counseling about his torn relationship with Harry, and royal experts think the father and son could eventually reconcile.
"Bear in mind that King Charles is very devout. He has been all his life like his mother," political editor Nigel Nelson told GB News. "Now, we don't know quite where the spiritual nourishment is coming from, if it's the church's spiritual nourishment."
"I think the advice basically from the Church of England, for instance, is big on forgiveness," Nelson added. "Forgive Harry, just, bring him back the fold. It doesn't quite explain in this story where this spiritual advice is coming from."
When Charles ascended to the throne, he became the head of the Church of England, and his faith could become a catalyst for Harry's return to royal life.
"That rift sounds like one that's going to be very difficult to mend," Nelson shared. "If it is mendable who would be in a better position to mend it than their father?"
"So if this was to actually happen, I mean, surely we'd all think it would be really great if Harry could come back and actually be part of that family again," he continued. "Harry also has to get his act together, so it works both ways."
OK! previously reported royal expert Christopher Andersen predicted Harry's harsh description of Queen Camilla in Spare led to the downfall of Harry's relationship with Charles.
"When Harry branded his stepmother Camilla a 'villain' in his book and revealed that both he and William initially begged their father not to marry her, Harry committed what Charles regards as a cardinal sin," Andersen told a publication after a source claimed the pair aren't speaking.
"No one disses Camilla in royal circles and gets away with it — not even a son of the king," Andersen warned.
"I think Charles could forgive Harry for some of the trouble he’s caused — including bailing on the monarchy … slamming his brother William for bullying behavior and suing for royal protection when visiting the U.K.," Andersen continued. "But Charles is having a hard time forgiving Harry for taking what he sees as gratuitous potshots at his beloved Queen Camilla."
Despite Andersen's speculations, a source claimed the Duke of Sussex's security battle is what drove a wedge between him and Charles.
"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" a friend told a publication. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."
A separate source added, "The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces."