Prince Harry Needs 'to Get His Act Together' to Mend His Relationship With King Charles

When Charles ascended to the throne, he became the head of the Church of England, and his faith could become a catalyst for Harry's return to royal life.

"That rift sounds like one that's going to be very difficult to mend," Nelson shared. "If it is mendable who would be in a better position to mend it than their father?"

"So if this was to actually happen, I mean, surely we'd all think it would be really great if Harry could come back and actually be part of that family again," he continued. "Harry also has to get his act together, so it works both ways."