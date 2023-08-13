Kate Middleton Will 'Never Forgive' Meghan Markle for Betraying the Royal Family

"Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she's not changing her mind about them. They never apologized for their lies. But it's harder for William because Harry is his brother. It's a horrible situation all around," the insider explained of the couple who is famously known for their scathing interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Harry & Meghan docuseries and Harry's book, Spare.

The source alleged that Kate's final straw with the duo was after "Megxit" occurred, as she revealed a personal story about the Princess of Wales during the 2021 interview.