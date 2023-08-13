Kate Middleton Will 'Never Forgive' Meghan Markle for Betraying the Royal Family
No going back?
A source recently opened up on how Kate Middleton and Prince William feel about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amid rumors they may be considering moving back to England.
"Kate has drawn a hard line in the sand — she's not changing her mind about them. They never apologized for their lies. But it's harder for William because Harry is his brother. It's a horrible situation all around," the insider explained of the couple who is famously known for their scathing interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Harry & Meghan docuseries and Harry's book, Spare.
The source alleged that Kate's final straw with the duo was after "Megxit" occurred, as she revealed a personal story about the Princess of Wales during the 2021 interview.
"It was the ultimate betrayal," the insider added. "The wounds are just too deep to be easily healed."
While Kate is supposedly hesitant to forgive the controversial couple, William apparently hopes to rebuild a relationship with his brother.
"William wants to extend an olive branch to Harry," the source explained. "It's a shocking about-face, but he feels it's long overdue."
However, "[Kate] feels that Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family, and will do even more damage if they're let back in."
"When William told Kate he wants to bury the hatchet with Harry, she was incensed, and she and William got into a big fight. She'll never forgive Meghan for what she did," the insider continued.
As OK! previously reported, the Sussex's have reportedly pleaded with the Cambridges in hopes of rekindling their relationship.
"He and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves," a source recently claimed to an outlet. "He hopes that will please William and show that they're serious about coming back. Harry doesn't want to become a prisoner of the palace."
However, some royal experts are not convinced this is the case.
"I see no signs of that whatsoever," Sarah Hewson said to Sky News Australia. "The damage, the wounds are so deep it's gonna take an awful lot and an awful long time to heal those wounds."
"And, at this stage, I just don't see any evidence whatsoever that there is a desire on either side, yet, to put an end to this and to forgive and forget," Hewson noted.
