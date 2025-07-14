Prince Harry 'Fears' That the Public Finding Out About Peace Talk Between His and King Charles' Staffers Could 'Jeopardize' Possible Reunion
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly upset that the public found out about their staffers' meeting with King Charles' team.
In what could be the first step toward a family reunion, on Wednesday, July 9, Charles' communication secretary Toby Andreae met up at London's the Royal Over-Seas League, a private members club, with the Sussex's PR lead, Liam Maguire, and their Chief of Staff Communications Director, Meredith Maines.
Prince Harry Isn't Happy That Staff Peace Talk Was Publicized
Photos from the gathering were taken and quickly made the rounds, but a source claimed Harry and Meghan swore they didn't leak the details to any publications or photographers. In fact, an insider told a news outlet the spouses are "frustrated" over the meeting making headlines, as they "fear" it could "jeopardize" a reunion and create more suspicion and "distrust."
The insider added that the pair "acknowledged that having the details of the meeting on newspaper front pages was hardly an ideal way to start what they had hoped would be a new period of peace."
Nonetheless, a separate insider believes the public nature of the get-together shouldn't affect how things play out.
"It's not unusual for aides from different households to meet, especially when there is a new influx of staff starting, but this is a significant moment," the source explained. "If there is a period of calm and reflection on the part of the duke, then there be a way forward for him to begin along the road of repairing his relationship with his father."
There's a 'Long Road Ahead' for Prince Harry and King Charles
The source noted "it is a step in the right direction."
"There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years," they pointed out. "There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about."
On the other hand, a reunion between the Spare author and brother Prince William is reportedly far from happening.
Prince Harry Desperately Wants to Make Up With King Charles
In May, Harry revealed in his BBC interview that he longs to see his father, especially since the patriarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last year.
"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family… I would love reconciliation with my family," he insisted. "There’s no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile."
The two had a falling out after Harry and Meghan left the monarchy and moved to America in 2020.