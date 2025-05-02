or
Prince Harry Desperate to Reconcile With Cancer-Stricken King Charles: 'I Don't Know How Much Longer He Has'

Photo of King Charles, Prince Harry.
Source: mega

Prince Harry is desperate to reconcile with his father, King Charles, who is currently battling cancer.

By:

May 2 2025, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is eager to reunite with the royal family — specifically his father, King Charles — after being estranged for so long.

“There have been so many disagreements, differences, between me and some of my family,” Harry, 40, shared in a bombshell BBC News interview on Friday, May 2.

prince harry desperate to reconcile with cancer stricken king charles i dont know how much longer he has pp
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry said he would like to reconcile with his family.

“This current situation that has been ongoing for five years with regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that’s left,” he said, referring to him losing his appeal challenging the U.K. government's decision to strip him of his publicly funded security after fleeing his home country in 2020.

prince harry desperate to reconcile with cancer stricken king charles i dont know how much longer he has
Source: BBC

Prince Harry said he doesn't know how much 'longer' King Charles will live.

"Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," he said about his father, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

"There is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands," he added. "Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside, allowing the experts to do what is necessary."

Additionally, the California transplant is baffled his family isn't on his side.

“I’m devastated — not so much as devastated with the loss that I am about the people behind the decision, feeling as though this is okay. Is it a win for them?” he questioned about the legal matter.

“I’m sure there are some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, [who] consider this a huge win,” he added.

Prince Harry

Buckingham Palace released a statement to the BBC, noting: “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”

prince harry desperate to reconcile with cancer stricken king charles i dont know how much longer he has bbc
Source: BBC

Prince Harry said some members will 'never forgive him.'

He also said there are "some members" of his brood who will "never forgive him" for "lots of things," including "writing a book."

prince harry desperate to reconcile with cancer stricken king charles i dont know how much longer he has
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's book came out in 2023.

In the tell-all, titled Spare, he discussed an alleged fight with his brother, Prince William, and his relationship with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Since then, he has barely seen his family.

"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" said a friend of Harry’s last year. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."

prince harry desperate to reconcile with cancer stricken king charles i dont know how much longer he has
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and King Charles don't speak.

