Prince Harry Desperate to Reconcile With Cancer-Stricken King Charles: 'I Don't Know How Much Longer He Has'
Prince Harry is eager to reunite with the royal family — specifically his father, King Charles — after being estranged for so long.
“There have been so many disagreements, differences, between me and some of my family,” Harry, 40, shared in a bombshell BBC News interview on Friday, May 2.
“This current situation that has been ongoing for five years with regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that’s left,” he said, referring to him losing his appeal challenging the U.K. government's decision to strip him of his publicly funded security after fleeing his home country in 2020.
"Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has," he said about his father, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."
"There is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands," he added. "Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside, allowing the experts to do what is necessary."
Additionally, the California transplant is baffled his family isn't on his side.
“I’m devastated — not so much as devastated with the loss that I am about the people behind the decision, feeling as though this is okay. Is it a win for them?” he questioned about the legal matter.
“I’m sure there are some people out there, probably most likely the people that wish me harm, [who] consider this a huge win,” he added.
Buckingham Palace released a statement to the BBC, noting: “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”
He also said there are "some members" of his brood who will "never forgive him" for "lots of things," including "writing a book."
In the tell-all, titled Spare, he discussed an alleged fight with his brother, Prince William, and his relationship with his wife, Meghan Markle.
Since then, he has barely seen his family.
"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" said a friend of Harry’s last year. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."