ROYALS King Charles and Prince Harry's Top Aides Meet in the U.K. to Mend Royal Rift Source: mega The royals are on their way to mending their five-year feud!

Things are looking up for the royals! King Charles and Prince Harry’s top aides reportedly met privately on Wednesday, July 9, to discuss the ongoing rift between the British monarchy and outcasts Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex’s Chief of Staff Communications Director Meredith Maines and Charles’ Communications Secretary Tobyn Andreae met at the Royal Over-Seas League, a private members’ club in London.

King Charles and Prince Harry's Aides Unite to Fix the Royal Feud

Source: mega Meghan Markle joined the aides in their effort to mend the royal feud.

In addition to their top aides, Harry’s U.K. press advisor, Liam Maguire, was present. Despite the Duke of Sussex saying he’d never bring his family back to the U.K., Meghan had a seat at the table during the exclusive sit-down. When the meeting concluded, details about the much-needed discussion were revealed by an insider, who told a news outlet, “Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk.”

'Step in the Right Direction'

Source: mega The royal feud has been going on since 2020.

“There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years,” the source elaborated. “There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about.” The confidant noted that the meeting was the “first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, but at least it is a step in the right direction.”

The Royal Silent Treatment

Source: mega Prince Harry said in May that he wants to 'reconcile' with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

Notably, Harry and Meghan were shunned from the royal family after they stepped down as monarchy members and moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020. Not only did the miles between them create a distance, but also the many moments behind closed doors that the public remain unaware of have made it impossible to break the cycle of silence — that is, until now.

'I Would Love Reconciliation With My Family'

Source: mega Prince Harry expressed his concern for missing out on his father's last years of his life as he undergoes cancer treatment.

In May, Harry spoke about his desire to mend his relationship with his father, who is undergoing treatment for cancer. “There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family… I would love reconciliation with my family,” the Duke told the BBC. “There’s no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious.” “I don’t know how much longer my father has,” he elaborated. “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile.”

Royal Reunion Between Cousins

Source: mega The private meeting in the U.K. was held on Wednesday, July 9.