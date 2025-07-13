King Charles and Prince Harry's Top Aides Meet in the U.K. to Mend Royal Rift
Things are looking up for the royals!
King Charles and Prince Harry’s top aides reportedly met privately on Wednesday, July 9, to discuss the ongoing rift between the British monarchy and outcasts Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.
The Duke of Sussex’s Chief of Staff Communications Director Meredith Maines and Charles’ Communications Secretary Tobyn Andreae met at the Royal Over-Seas League, a private members’ club in London.
King Charles and Prince Harry's Aides Unite to Fix the Royal Feud
In addition to their top aides, Harry’s U.K. press advisor, Liam Maguire, was present. Despite the Duke of Sussex saying he’d never bring his family back to the U.K., Meghan had a seat at the table during the exclusive sit-down.
When the meeting concluded, details about the much-needed discussion were revealed by an insider, who told a news outlet, “Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk.”
'Step in the Right Direction'
“There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years,” the source elaborated. “There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about.”
The confidant noted that the meeting was the “first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, but at least it is a step in the right direction.”
The Royal Silent Treatment
- Prince Charles & Prince Harry Are Talking Again: 'The Channels Of Communication Are Open,' But It's Not 'All Roses,' Says Source
- Prince Harry and King Charles Secretly Met in March to Settle Feud: 'The King Started Taking His Calls Again'
- Royal Family Urging Prince Harry & Prince William To Have 'Sit Down' Before King Charles' Coronation, Spills Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Notably, Harry and Meghan were shunned from the royal family after they stepped down as monarchy members and moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020.
Not only did the miles between them create a distance, but also the many moments behind closed doors that the public remain unaware of have made it impossible to break the cycle of silence — that is, until now.
'I Would Love Reconciliation With My Family'
In May, Harry spoke about his desire to mend his relationship with his father, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.
“There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family… I would love reconciliation with my family,” the Duke told the BBC. “There’s no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious.”
“I don’t know how much longer my father has,” he elaborated. “He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile.”
Royal Reunion Between Cousins
Although there has been stifling turmoil between Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the importance of generating peace for the last years of Charles’ life is evident. Not to mention the littles, Lilibet, Archie, George, Louis and Charlotte, who will follow after their parents when it’s time to rule the royal monarchy.