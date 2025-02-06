'Henpecked' Prince Harry 'Filled With Regret' Over Ditching Fun-Loving, Boozy Pals in U.K.

According to a source, the father-of-two is starting to second-guess his decision to completely cut off the guys he used to party with before he met Meghan Markle and settled down to start a family.

The insider's comment comes shortly after former buddy Jack Whitehall admitted the Spare author ditched him after he started seeing the Suits alum.

"Harry regrets closing the door on this mates. He misses the boozing, the skiing, and attending rugby matches with the lads," the source revealed to RadarOnline.com . "He simply doesn't have that kind of friendship group in the United States and that's a shame."

"I was quite good friends with Prince Harry back in the day, pre-Meghan when he was a terror," the comedian quipped on Nova 100's Jase & Lauren radio show earlier this month.

Whitehall claimed he was "dropped" by the dad-of-two but clarified they were never best friends to begin with.

"No annoyingly, I wasn’t there for the naked billiards," he spilled of Harry's infamous night in Sin City. "But I had a few nights out with him… I mean, I wasn’t, I wouldn’t say it part of the inner circle, to go back to a Vegas analogy. But no, I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun."