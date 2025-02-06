'Henpecked' Prince Harry 'Filled With Regret' Over Ditching Fun-Loving, Boozy Pals in U.K.
Is Prince Harry pining for his old life?
According to a source, the father-of-two is starting to second-guess his decision to completely cut off the guys he used to party with before he met Meghan Markle and settled down to start a family.
"Harry regrets closing the door on this mates. He misses the boozing, the skiing, and attending rugby matches with the lads," the source revealed to RadarOnline.com. "He simply doesn't have that kind of friendship group in the United States and that's a shame."
The insider's comment comes shortly after former buddy Jack Whitehall admitted the Spare author ditched him after he started seeing the Suits alum.
"I was quite good friends with Prince Harry back in the day, pre-Meghan when he was a terror," the comedian quipped on Nova 100's Jase & Lauren radio show earlier this month.
Whitehall claimed he was "dropped" by the dad-of-two but clarified they were never best friends to begin with.
"No annoyingly, I wasn’t there for the naked billiards," he spilled of Harry's infamous night in Sin City. "But I had a few nights out with him… I mean, I wasn’t, I wouldn’t say it part of the inner circle, to go back to a Vegas analogy. But no, I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun."
Oddly enough, Harry's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, knew Whitehall since they both went to Marlborough College.
In 2014, he spilled on The Jonathan Ross Show that he joked about his feelings for Kate when he performed at the Royal Variety Performance in London.
"I referred to her as the one that got away. I flirted a little, because I said that she was one of my first crushes at school. And then in the lineup, [Prince] William came over, and he was really funny," the comic said. "He was very nice, but very passive-aggressive — 'Are you flirting with my missus?' It was very, very funny."
Whitehall isn't the only person removed from Harry's life, as a source claimed he and Meghan are no longer friendly with David and Victoria Beckham after they allegedly accused the parents-of-four of leaking stories to the press.
The accusations left the retired athlete "absolutely furious," the source claimed.
As OK! shared, another insider claimed the mom-of-two reached out to the fashion designer to try and mend ties, but "David and her boys are still holding a major grudge."
"They’re super protective of her and don’t feel like she should give Meghan or Harry another chance," the source explained. "They’re just so offended and angry on her behalf and think she’d being way too nice about it all. As far as they’re concerned there is no going back."