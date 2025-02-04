Prince Harry 'Dropped' His 'Good Friend' Jack Whitehall After Meeting Meghan Markle, Comedian Reveals
Prince Harry and Jack Whitehall used to be tight — until Meghan Markle came along.
During a recent guest appearance on Nova 100's Jase & Lauren radio show, Whitehall reflected on his former friendship with the British royal while seeming to point blame at the Suits actress for the pals' demise.
"I've come into contact with a couple of [the royals] in the past. I was quite good friends with Harry back in the day. Pre-Meghan, when he was a terror," the comedian revealed, as he appeared to categorize Harry's era before meeting his wife in July 2016 as a time filled with chaos.
Explaining how their friendship ended, Whitehall claimed: "I was dropped."
The radio show's hosts then asked the Bad Education actor if Whitehall happened to be in Las Vegas for the infamous moment Harry stripped down during a game of pool in 2012, though the jokester unfortunately was not.
"No annoyingly, I wasn’t there for the naked billiards. But I had a few nights out with him… I mean, I wasn’t, I wouldn’t say it part of the inner circle, to go back to a Vegas analogy. But no, I had a few nights out with him when he was quite fun," he noted.
Whitehall has been friendly with the royal family for years.
In April 2024, the Clifford the Big Red Dog voice actor exchanged comedic banter online with Prince William after the heir to the throne called out Whitehall's frequent use of dad jokes while recording a student radio show at St Michael’s Church of England High School.
"I am here with the gang here talking about male mental health, and I've been asked to produce a dad joke. I was trying to channel Jack Whitehall because most of his jokes are pretty dad-like," William quipped last year.
Reacting to the funny moment via Instagram, Whitehall declared: "An outrageous shading from the future King. #DadJokes #theregoesmyknighthood."
Roughly one decade prior, Whitehall performed at the Royal Variety Performance in London, where he was able to reconnect with Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, whom he went to Marlborough College with.
During his act, Whitehall mentioned how he and Kate attended the same school.
"I referred to her as the one that got away. I flirted a little, 'cause I said that she was one of my first crushes at school," he admitted during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in November 2014. "And then in the lineup, William came over, and he was really funny. He was very nice, but very passive-aggressive — 'Are you flirting with my missus?' It was very, very funny,"
In May 2023, Whitehall joked about how he was not invited to King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in May 2023 because he "absolutely tanked" a prior performance for the royals.
"I was invited to Kensington Palace a private gig for Charles and Camilla and all of their staff, for their Christmas party. I was set up to fail," he shared while speaking to Times Radio a couple days before the couple was crowned. "There was no stage, there was no microphone, I literally had to perform in front of all of them like the court jester."
"I did a load of jokes about going to school with Kate Middleton, I referred to her in jest as 'the one that got away.' I made some jokes about Prince Harry being very brave in Afghanistan because a ginger in that climate was really running a lot of risks," he detailed. "It was awful, all of that material, and none of it barely even raised a teeter."