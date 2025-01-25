David Beckham Still 'Holds a Major Grudge' Against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Source Claims: 'They’re So Angry'

An insider dished Victoria is “much more forgiving than people realize” and, while she was hurt by accusations, she’s “mellowed out” about it. This is in part due to Meghan “reaching out to mend things” and “genuinely wanting to heal any lingering issues," according to the source.

Unfortunately, mending fences won’t be easy. While the Spice Girls alum is not opposed to it, the insider revealed, “David and her boys are still holding a major grudge.”

“They’re super protective of her and don’t feel like she should give Meghan or Harry another chance,” they elaborated. “They’re just so offended and angry on her behalf and think she’d being way too nice about it all. As far as they’re concerned there is no going back.”