David Beckham Still 'Holds a Major Grudge' Against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Source Claims: 'They’re So Angry'

Composite photo of David Beckham, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

David Beckham allegedly still holds a major grudge against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

By:

Jan. 25 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

There allegedly have been long-standing problems between Victoria and David Beckham and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — and David is not ready to throw in the towel and drop the drama just yet.

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle allegedly accused Victoria Beckham of leaking information about her to the press.

An insider dished Victoria is “much more forgiving than people realize” and, while she was hurt by accusations, she’s “mellowed out” about it. This is in part due to Meghan “reaching out to mend things” and “genuinely wanting to heal any lingering issues," according to the source.

Unfortunately, mending fences won’t be easy. While the Spice Girls alum is not opposed to it, the insider revealed, “David and her boys are still holding a major grudge.”

“They’re super protective of her and don’t feel like she should give Meghan or Harry another chance,” they elaborated. “They’re just so offended and angry on her behalf and think she’d being way too nice about it all. As far as they’re concerned there is no going back.”

Photo of David Beckham
Source: MEGA

David Beckham is friends with Prince William.

The rumored issues between the couples stems back to 2018, when Meghan allegedly accused Victoria of leaking information about her and Prince Harry to the press. At the time, the rumor mill claimed Prince Harry thought Victoria leaked a story in 2018 claiming she had given Meghan beauty tips. Since then, David — who had been chummy with Prince Harry — has allegedly not spoken to him.

David is friendly with Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have issues with Prince Harry and Meghan as well. The soccer star feels it would be “disloyal” to Prince William and his wife to welcome Meghan and Prince Harry back into his life.

In the family feud, the source explained David has “sided with” William and Kate “completely. “

Photo of David Beckham
Source: MEGA

David Beckham has reportedly sided with Prince William and Kate Middleton in their feud with Prince harry and Meghan Markle.

“If William and Harry mend fences then David would be more open to it, but as of now he’s dead set against it,” the insider added to In Touch, “which does put Victoria in an awkward position because she’s not going to go against her husband’s wishes, even if she is ready to let bygones be bygones, David is clearly not and she has to respect that.”

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

David Beckham allegedly feels it would be disloyal to welcome Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back into his life.

David and Victoria’s son Brooklyn echoed similar sentiments during a 2024 appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

When Cohen asked which members of the royal family Brooklyn is closest to, he responded, “Uhh, probably William. He’s just, like, the sweetest guy ever. He really is.”

