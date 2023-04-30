Prince Harry Jetting Off On Flight Home to L.A. Two Hours After King Charles' Coronation, Source Spills

A source recently revealed that Harry’s visit for the May 6 coronation will be especially fleeting as the red-headed royal is planning to board a plane back to the U.S. a mere two hours after King Charles ’ ceremony takes place.

"He’ll be in and out of the U.K. in 24 hours," the insider spilled. "He will only be doing the Coronation service then leaving."

The upcoming Saturday ceremony at Westminster Abbey will begin at 11am and go for about two hours, then two hours after that, Harry will be in the air at 3 p.m. This momentous event will be the first time Harry will be pictured publicly with his family since since slamming the brood in his memoir, Spare.