Prince Harry Jetting Off On Flight Home to L.A. Two Hours After King Charles' Coronation, Source Spills
Prince Harry’s in a hurry!
A source recently revealed that Harry’s visit for the May 6 coronation will be especially fleeting as the red-headed royal is planning to board a plane back to the U.S. a mere two hours after King Charles’ ceremony takes place.
"He’ll be in and out of the U.K. in 24 hours," the insider spilled. "He will only be doing the Coronation service then leaving."
The upcoming Saturday ceremony at Westminster Abbey will begin at 11am and go for about two hours, then two hours after that, Harry will be in the air at 3 p.m. This momentous event will be the first time Harry will be pictured publicly with his family since since slamming the brood in his memoir, Spare.
The quick turnaround for his visit has been rumored to be because the father-of-two wanted to be home on son Archie’s fourth birthday, which coincides with the day of the Coronation. The 38-year-old hopes to be back in L.A. with Meghan Markle and their kids to celebrate.
The news of the Duke of Sussex’s travel plans comes after Buckingham Palace announced he would be attending the highly-anticipated event on April 12.
"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," they said. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
Following the announcement a source claimed, "Charles will be pleased. The rest of the family will be relieved that Meghan won't be there — it would have been particularly uncomfortable for Kate."
- Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have a ‘Toxic Relationship,’ Claims Estranged Sister Samantha Who Insists They’re ‘Unhealthy for Each Other’
- Gayle King 'Glad' Prince Harry Will Attend Coronation Without Meghan Markle: They 'Should Do What’s Best for Them'
- Trouble in Paradise? L.A. Lakers 'Kiss Cam' Reveals 'Odd Moment' in Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Relationship
Royal expert Eloise Parker had a similar sentiment.
"I think there's bound to be some relief from William and Kate that Meghan won't be attending the coronation simply because less emphasis is going to be on them, who's looking where, who's lip reading, what's going on between them."
"There's such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we're never going to see a Real Housewives moment between these women," she explained at the time. "Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn't attending, helps her keep it that way."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Speculation over the controversial couple’s attendance at the Coronation began after the pair slammed the Windsor’s in both their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and the prince's memoir.
Daily Mail reported on the insiders comments.