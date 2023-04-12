Prince William & Kate Middleton 'Relieved' Meghan Markle Will Not Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation, Royal Expert Says

"I think there's bound to be some relief from William and Kate that Meghan won't be attending the coronation simply because less emphasis is going to be on them, who's looking where, who's lip reading, what's going on between them," Parker noted of the news.

"There's such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we're never going to see a Real Housewives moment between these women," the journalist said. "Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn't attending, helps her keep it that way."