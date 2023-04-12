Prince William & Kate Middleton 'Relieved' Meghan Markle Will Not Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation, Royal Expert Says
Prince William and Kate Middleton may be sleeping a bit easier tonight.
According to royal expert Eloise Parker, the Prince and Princess of Wales are likely feeling thankful that Meghan Markle will not be accompanying Prince Harry to King Charles III's coronation next month.
"I think there's bound to be some relief from William and Kate that Meghan won't be attending the coronation simply because less emphasis is going to be on them, who's looking where, who's lip reading, what's going on between them," Parker noted of the news.
"There's such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we're never going to see a Real Housewives moment between these women," the journalist said. "Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn't attending, helps her keep it that way."
On Wednesday, April 12, Buckingham Palace revealed the Duke of Sussex will be in the U.K. for his father's big day on May 6. However, his wife will stay put in California where she will ring in their son Archie's fourth birthday.
"My first reaction is relief that Harry is going to be at his father's coronation," Parker explained of the shocking update. "It would have been an incredibly sad time if he hadn't attended at all. It's, of course, not ideal that only half of his family is going — with Meghan staying home — but I think it's a safe solution given all the drama that we've seen over the past year or two."
Parker admitted she was upset to see how far Meghan and Charles' relationship has fallen, as at the Sussexes wedding, he walked her down the aisle.
"We're seeing an extraordinary fracture in that relationship," she said. "Harry even wrote in his book how well Meghan and Charles got along, so it's extraordinary to see there's a sense of real sadness. That she's not going to be at this event, that things have gotten so bad that she would rather not set foot on British soil. I think, unfortunately, this is a testament not just to Meghan's fractured relationship with her family, but to her fractured relationship with Britain as a whole."
