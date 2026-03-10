Prince Harry's Hand Movements Spark Controversy During Emotional Meeting: 'Not Normal Behavior'

Article continues below advertisement

On February 11, Prince Harry met with families in Los Angeles who have faced the unimaginable loss of children due to social media. The purpose of the gathering was to lend support and spread awareness about this pressing issue. However, the prince's unusual hand gestures during his speech drew significant attention and prompted comparisons to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BBCBreakfast/X Prince Harry met with grieving families in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

In a video shared on X, Prince Harry addressed the grieving families, expressing, “None of you should be here.” He thanked them for their bravery in sharing their stories, adding, “Thank you for doing everything that you’ve done. Thank you for telling your stories over and over again. Truth, justice, and accountability: those are the three things that will come from this.”

Article continues below advertisement

'None of you should be here'



Prince Harry has joined British families in Los Angeles, who say their children died after using social media, as a landmark court case in the United State accused Instagram and You Tube of creating "addiction machines"https://t.co/ZlTln0bkeZ pic.twitter.com/bjN8o7sOYt — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 12, 2026 Source: @BBCBreakfast/X

Article continues below advertisement

Despite these poignant words, many viewers found it difficult to focus on his message due to his bizarre hand movements. One user remarked, “I mean what are these hand movements? This is not his normal behavior.” The sentiment echoed through various comments, with observers noting that Harry's animated gestures were unexpected.

Article continues below advertisement

As the footage spread online, some viewers began to draw parallels between Harry's gestures and the style of Governor Newsom. One user suggested that Harry might be “channeling [Gavin] Newsom,” while another remarked, “He took lessons.” This growing trend in the comments section noted Harry's movements as reflective of “politician body language,” with many agreeing that such behavior was not typical for the prince.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Viewers focused on Prince Harry's animated hand gestures.

Article continues below advertisement

While some users speculated on Harry's motives for adopting this animated style, opinions varied widely. One commenter suggested that he believed his gestures would lend him a sense of authority, stating, “He thinks it gives him gravitas and makes him look like California’s governor.” Others humorously posited that perhaps both Harry and Newsom shared the same communication coach, claiming, “Those hand gestures… come from the consultants Harry is currently using to better help him communicate with the peasant class.”

Article continues below advertisement

However, the comments did not solely focus on Newsom. One user shifted the blame to Meghan Markle, claiming, “The missus probably told him it makes him look commanding and authoritative.” Another noted, “Meghan isn’t there to hold his hands down. He is a free man to use his hands any way he likes when she isn’t around.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The royal spoke about truth and accountability at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the reactions, one user highlighted the skepticism of a woman in the background of the video, stating, “The reaction of the woman sitting in the background says she’s not buying what he’s selling.” Despite the mixed reactions, one particularly harsh comment questioned Harry's platform, stating, “Why does this man, who’s accomplished absolutely nothing, have a platform to speak about anything??? And who listens???”